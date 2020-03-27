S&P 500   2,534.33 (-3.64%)
DOW   21,628.53 (-4.10%)
QQQ   185.71 (-3.23%)
AAPL   249.40 (-3.50%)
MSFT   150.29 (-3.73%)
AMZN   1,919.00 (-1.87%)
NVDA   252.16 (-1.97%)
MU   43.41 (-3.08%)
GE   7.76 (-4.44%)
TSLA   499.71 (-5.39%)
AMD   46.53 (-2.04%)
T   29.59 (-3.30%)
F   5.09 (-3.24%)
NFLX   357.51 (-1.51%)
BAC   21.68 (-4.58%)
PRI   85.49 (-2.94%)
DIS   98.64 (-6.38%)
S&P 500   2,534.33 (-3.64%)
DOW   21,628.53 (-4.10%)
QQQ   185.71 (-3.23%)
AAPL   249.40 (-3.50%)
MSFT   150.29 (-3.73%)
AMZN   1,919.00 (-1.87%)
NVDA   252.16 (-1.97%)
MU   43.41 (-3.08%)
GE   7.76 (-4.44%)
TSLA   499.71 (-5.39%)
AMD   46.53 (-2.04%)
T   29.59 (-3.30%)
F   5.09 (-3.24%)
NFLX   357.51 (-1.51%)
BAC   21.68 (-4.58%)
PRI   85.49 (-2.94%)
DIS   98.64 (-6.38%)
S&P 500   2,534.33 (-3.64%)
DOW   21,628.53 (-4.10%)
QQQ   185.71 (-3.23%)
AAPL   249.40 (-3.50%)
MSFT   150.29 (-3.73%)
AMZN   1,919.00 (-1.87%)
NVDA   252.16 (-1.97%)
MU   43.41 (-3.08%)
GE   7.76 (-4.44%)
TSLA   499.71 (-5.39%)
AMD   46.53 (-2.04%)
T   29.59 (-3.30%)
F   5.09 (-3.24%)
NFLX   357.51 (-1.51%)
BAC   21.68 (-4.58%)
PRI   85.49 (-2.94%)
DIS   98.64 (-6.38%)
S&P 500   2,534.33 (-3.64%)
DOW   21,628.53 (-4.10%)
QQQ   185.71 (-3.23%)
AAPL   249.40 (-3.50%)
MSFT   150.29 (-3.73%)
AMZN   1,919.00 (-1.87%)
NVDA   252.16 (-1.97%)
MU   43.41 (-3.08%)
GE   7.76 (-4.44%)
TSLA   499.71 (-5.39%)
AMD   46.53 (-2.04%)
T   29.59 (-3.30%)
F   5.09 (-3.24%)
NFLX   357.51 (-1.51%)
BAC   21.68 (-4.58%)
PRI   85.49 (-2.94%)
DIS   98.64 (-6.38%)
Log in

Stocks open lower on Wall Street as market gives back some of the ground it won in a big 3-day rally; indexes off 3%

Posted on Friday, March 27th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel