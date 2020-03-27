Stocks open lower on Wall Street as market gives back some of the ground it won in a big 3-day rally; indexes off 3% Posted on Friday, March 27th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open lower on Wall Street as market gives back some of the ground it won in a big 3-day rally; indexes off 3%. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week 3 Stocks Ready For a Dead Cat Bounce3 Stocks Well Positioned to Come Out StrongA Rebound Is Coming, Here’s Why It’s Going To Be A Strong OneAT&T Is A High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Trading At An Ultra-Deep DiscountGoldman Sachs Issues Out-of-Nowhere Upgrade to Boeing (BA)V-Shaped Recovery: Fact or Fiction?Is Apple (AAPL) Stock Worth a Look Right Now?McDonald's is A BuyThe TJX Companies Is A Buy After UpgradeAs crisis deepens, congressional rescue deal teeters Recent Articles These Casino Stocks Can Boost Your Portfolio Long After COVID-19Here’s Where the S&P 500 (SPY) Should BottomMcDonald's is A BuyA 70% Haircut on Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Spells BargainMicron: Viral Demand Accelerates GrowthApple (AAPL) Takes a Hit on Potential the New 5G iPhone Could Be Delayed to Next Year3 Stocks Well Positioned to Come Out StrongHere’s Why Social Distancing Makes Snapchat (SNAP) Stock a BuyThe TJX Companies Is A Buy After UpgradeIs Apple (AAPL) Stock Worth a Look Right Now? Search Headlines: