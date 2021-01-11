Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling back from records

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday as bullish sentiment persisted despite continuing signs of economic damage from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday as bullish sentiment persisted despite continuing signs of economic damage from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Asian shares were mostly higher Monday as bullish sentiment persisted despite continuing signs of economic damage from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders pull back following a strong first week of trading for the year that brought more record highs. The S&P 500 gave back 0.8% in the early going on Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.4%. Small-company stocks were also lower following a gangbuster start to the year. Treasury yields continued to rise, increasing their appeal to investors versus the sky-high prices stocks have reached. Technology stocks, which have soared during the pandemic, receded some more. Twitter dropped 10% after permanently banning President Donald Trump from its platform late Friday.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Monday as hopes for more U.S. economic aid were countered by fears over spreading damage from the pandemic.
France's CAC 40 slipped 0.5% in early trading to 5,677.99, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.8% to 13,943.02. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 6,843.12. U.S. shares were poised for a weak start with Dow futures down nearly 0.7% at 30,793.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% to 3,794.00.
Traders continued to be cheered by prospects that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will pump more aid into the U.S. economy, a move that will help Asia and other export-driven nations.
But that optimism is tempered by worries over the potential for further disruptions on the political front before Biden takes office on Jan. 20, following last weeks riots at the U.S. Capitol. Biden may also struggle to win support for his pledges of much more financial support for individuals and businesses, despite the Democrats' control of both houses of the Congress with senatorial wins last week in runoff elections in Georgia.
At the same time, the economic outlook is darkening. The Labor Department said Friday employers cut jobs for the first time since April as the worsening pandemic led more businesses to shut down.
It was a much worse reading than the modest growth that economists were expecting to see. Such pressure is rising on economies around the world as the pandemic accelerates.
South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1% to 3,148.45, shedding earlier gains. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 6,697.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1% higher to 27,908.22, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.1% to 3,531.50.
Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday. Adding to concerns over surging numbers of coronavirus infections, another new variant of the virus was reported over the weekend among several people who had arrived from Brazil.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has taken care to spare the world’s third largest economy as much as possible from risks of sinking further, even as coronavirus cases have surged recently.
Suga’s declaration of a state of emergency for the Tokyo area, which kicked in Friday, focuses on asking restaurants to close at 8 p.m. Critics fear that’s not enough, and Suga’s support ratings are sinking. Cries for his ouster are likely to grow if the upward curb in infections doesn’t flatten in a month, as he has promised.
Hopes are high for rollouts of coronavirus vaccines. But the reports of new versions of the virus are setting off new worries, as some experts believe more studies are needed to see if available vaccines will be effective in curbing those versions of the virus.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 33 cents to $51.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.41 to $52.24 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 53 cents to $55.46 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 104.06 Japanese yen from 103.95. The euro cost $1.2197, down from $1.2220.
7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks For Growth And Dividends
If American’s liked outdoor activities before, they love them even more now. The COVID-19 pandemic has done many things, and one of them is reinvigorating American’s love of the outdoors. Data from across the industry shows a sustained uptick in revenue that has the entire complex moving higher.
The RV Industry Association, for example, reports shipments of RVs are up greater than 30% in 2020 and are expected to grow another 20% or more in 2021. If data from the two of the industry’s largest manufacturers are any indication, that forecast is very conservative.
And the gains aren’t limited to RVs. Everything that has anything to do with outdoor recreation is booming. Sales at Dicks Sporting Goods, an iconic brand for retail and the outdoors, has seen a sustained 20% increase in revenue since the 2nd quarter shutdowns. If anything, revenue in this sector is being held back by rapidly declining inventory and tight shipping conditions.
The stocks we are about to show all have something in common; the outdoors. Within the group, you will find everything from RVs to Radios and everything in between an outdoor enthusiast could need or want. Some pay dividends and some don’t, but all will deliver solid returns to investors in 2021.
View the "7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks For Growth And Dividends".