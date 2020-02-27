Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street, bringing Dow Jones industrials 10% below record high they set two weeks ago Posted on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street, bringing Dow Jones industrials 10% below record high they set two weeks ago. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week Where To Invest For The Coming CorrectionAscent Wealth Partners: AMD's (AMD) Run-Up Could Meet With Big Drop; Buy at $385G Buying Opportunity Appears in NXP SemiconductorsAnother Analyst Gets Bullish On Chewy Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock – What Investors Need to KnowStocks With Growth In The Forecast And No Exposure To ChinaIs Home Depot or Lowe’s the Better Buy as Home Improvement Season Kicks Off?Hyatt Catches The CoronavirusDeere Stock is Soaring, But is it Time to Pump the Brakes?What Are Inside and Outside Days in Technical Analysis? Recent Articles Investors are Waiting for the Real Cronos to Stand UpTJX Companies (TJX) Immune to VirusCoronavirus Eats into Tech and Travel NamesVirgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock – What Investors Need to KnowTrading Blueprint for Beyond Meat (BYND) StockTrading Blueprint for Crocs (CROX) StockTrading Blueprint for Workday (WDAY) StockWhy the Coronavirus Shouldn’t Scare You Away From Marriott StockStocks With Growth In The Forecast And No Exposure To ChinaJefferies Cuts Tesla (TSLA) Rating, Wants Greater Visibility Into Company Operations Search Headlines: