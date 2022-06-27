Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street after winning week

×
S&P 500   3,914.78 (+0.08%)
DOW   31,517.32 (+0.05%)
QQQ   293.69 (-0.31%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.78%)
MSFT   266.69 (-0.38%)
META   169.87 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   2,350.00 (-0.40%)
AMZN   114.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   746.26 (+1.24%)
NVDA   170.26 (-0.58%)
NIO   23.43 (-2.70%)
BABA   119.26 (+1.39%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.01%)
MU   59.61 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.73 (-1.06%)
T   20.95 (-0.19%)
GE   67.00 (-0.12%)
F   12.11 (+0.83%)
DIS   96.76 (-1.04%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.65%)
PFE   51.86 (+0.52%)
PYPL   76.31 (-1.76%)
NFLX   185.55 (-2.78%)
S&P 500   3,914.78 (+0.08%)
DOW   31,517.32 (+0.05%)
QQQ   293.69 (-0.31%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.78%)
MSFT   266.69 (-0.38%)
META   169.87 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   2,350.00 (-0.40%)
AMZN   114.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   746.26 (+1.24%)
NVDA   170.26 (-0.58%)
NIO   23.43 (-2.70%)
BABA   119.26 (+1.39%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.01%)
MU   59.61 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.73 (-1.06%)
T   20.95 (-0.19%)
GE   67.00 (-0.12%)
F   12.11 (+0.83%)
DIS   96.76 (-1.04%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.65%)
PFE   51.86 (+0.52%)
PYPL   76.31 (-1.76%)
NFLX   185.55 (-2.78%)
S&P 500   3,914.78 (+0.08%)
DOW   31,517.32 (+0.05%)
QQQ   293.69 (-0.31%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.78%)
MSFT   266.69 (-0.38%)
META   169.87 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   2,350.00 (-0.40%)
AMZN   114.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   746.26 (+1.24%)
NVDA   170.26 (-0.58%)
NIO   23.43 (-2.70%)
BABA   119.26 (+1.39%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.01%)
MU   59.61 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.73 (-1.06%)
T   20.95 (-0.19%)
GE   67.00 (-0.12%)
F   12.11 (+0.83%)
DIS   96.76 (-1.04%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.65%)
PFE   51.86 (+0.52%)
PYPL   76.31 (-1.76%)
NFLX   185.55 (-2.78%)
S&P 500   3,914.78 (+0.08%)
DOW   31,517.32 (+0.05%)
QQQ   293.69 (-0.31%)
AAPL   142.76 (+0.78%)
MSFT   266.69 (-0.38%)
META   169.87 (-0.17%)
GOOGL   2,350.00 (-0.40%)
AMZN   114.98 (-1.27%)
TSLA   746.26 (+1.24%)
NVDA   170.26 (-0.58%)
NIO   23.43 (-2.70%)
BABA   119.26 (+1.39%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.01%)
MU   59.61 (+2.00%)
CGC   3.73 (-1.06%)
T   20.95 (-0.19%)
GE   67.00 (-0.12%)
F   12.11 (+0.83%)
DIS   96.76 (-1.04%)
AMC   13.05 (+4.65%)
PFE   51.86 (+0.52%)
PYPL   76.31 (-1.76%)
NFLX   185.55 (-2.78%)

Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street after winning week

Monday, June 27, 2022 | The Associated Press


A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening higher again on Wall Street Friday, June 24, keeping the market on track for solid weekly gains after two punishing weeks that brought back-to-back weekly drops of more than 5%. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street Monday as the market cools off following a rare winning week and the best daily gain for the S&P 500 in two years. The benchmark index gave up an early gain and was off 0.1% in the early going, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed higher overnight. Treasury yields were mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.18%. Crude oil prices were mixed.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets are pointing higher before the opening bell Monday as leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers pledged financial, humanitarian and other support for Ukraine.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials gained 0.4% while futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% after it had its best day in two years Friday.

Conferring by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Group of Seven leaders were finalizing a deal to seek a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. Details were to be sorted by finance ministers, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview announcements from the summit.

Markets seemed unfazed by the possibility that Russia may have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine.

Russia faced a Sunday night deadline to meet a 30-day grace period on interest payments originally due May 27. But it could take time to confirm a default.

In Europe at midday, Germany's DAX gained 0.8%, while the CAC 40 in Paris picked up 0.1% and Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.7%.


In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led regional gains, surging 2.4% to 22,229.52, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.4% to 26,871.27. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.5% to 2,401.92.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.9% to 6,706.00 while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.9% to 3,379.19.

Positive news about inflation helped push stocks in New York higher on Friday, but the boost to sentiment may prove ephemeral, “largely because the downward trend for equity indices remains intact and we have seen previous instances of a single event pertaining to inflation, economic outlook and central banks’ policies bringing back market jitters and reversing dip-buying sentiments," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

The S&P 500 notched a 6.4% gain last week, though it’s still close to 20% below its record set early this year. On Friday, it gained 3.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 3.3% higher.

The Russell 2000 of smaller company stocks added 3.2%.

To beat down punishingly high inflation, central banks are raising interest rates and taking other measures that hurt prices for investments and could slow the economy enough to cause a recession.

The International Monetary Fun d on Friday downgraded its forecast for U.S. growth in 2022 to 2.9%, down from 5.7% in 2021 when the economy was bouncing back from the pandemic recession. But it said the U.S. could narrowly avoid recession with careful policy adjustments.

In other trading, the price of U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 41 cents to $108.03 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $3.35 on Friday to $107.62.

Brent crude oil, the pricing standard for international trading, gained 72 cents to $109.82 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 135.31 Japanese yen from 135.11 yen on Friday. The euro climbed to $1.0576 from $1.0554.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.