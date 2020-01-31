Stocks plunge as fears spread that virus outbreak will dent the global economy; Dow industrials drop more than 600 Posted on Friday, January 31st, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plunge as fears spread that virus outbreak will dent the global economy; Dow industrials drop more than 600. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week Coronavirus Makes Alibaba (BABA) a BuyChina locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fedYou Should Buy McDonald's Before It's Too LateIs AT&T a Buy as Earnings Approach? Your Blueprint for Trading AMD Earnings Reactions The Five Parts of the Trading DayMarket Selloff May Be Brewing, But How Deep Depends on Who You AskIs Southwest Airlines Ready To Take Off?Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Expects It Can Find a Vaccine for Coronavirus, Eventually4 Ways to Avoid Blowing Up Your Trading Account Recent Articles Coca-Cola Pops To All-Time Highs (KO)Amazon Smashes Consensus And Breaks Out To A New HighThere's One Hurdle Between Tesla (TSLA) and the S&P 500Tesla Ploughs Through $600 After EarningsWestern Digital (WDC) Earnings Report Trading BlueprintSonic Automotive Is On The Move Ahead Of EarningsIt's Not Just Apple: Samsung Looks to a 5G FutureYour Blueprint for Trading Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Earnings ReportYour Blueprint for Trading Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Earnings ReportLockheed Shares Take Flight Reaching All-Time Highs Search Headlines: