Stocks rally on Wall Street as investors review earnings













Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, trimming some of the week's steep losses as investors gauge the latest corporate earnings and monitor rising inflation's impact on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 12:19 p.m. Eastern. More than 85% of stocks within the benchmark index made gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 348 points, or 1%, to 35,376. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.7% a day after it slipped into what is known as a market correction.

Technology stocks were once again directing the broader market. The sector has been responsible for big daily swings as investors prepare for higher interest rates, which make shares in pricey tech companies and other expensive growth stocks relatively less attractive.

Microsoft rose 2.2% and Apple rose 1.6%.

Investors regained an appetite for risk, with a big mix of retailers, communications and health care stocks also gaining ground. Less-risky areas of the market, including utilities and household goods makers also gained ground, but lagged behind.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84% from 1.82% late Wednesday.

Stocks are still headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month for every major index. The downturn follows a strong 2021 where the S&P 500 gained 26.9%. Investors may be resetting their expectations moving ahead, said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

“Investors are starting to get more realistic about the way the world is going to look going forward,” he said.

Wall Street brushed off a report from the Labor Department that showed the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market.

The job market has had a rocky recovery from the virus pandemic. The unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low 3.9%.

Employment data was also closely watched by investors trying to gauge how it would effect the Federal Reserve's decision to ease up on support for the markets and economy. The central bank made it clear early in the pandemic that it was basing much of its support on how quickly employment recovers.

The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates earlier and more often in order to fight rising inflation that threatens to derail a further economic recovery. Supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs have prompted businesses to raise prices on finished goods and economists are concerned that consumers will eventually grow tired of paying higher prices and cut their spending.

Companies are reminding investors that supply chain problems are still weighing on operations. Recent inflation reports have been worrisome, while economic data on retail sales has also disappointed.

“These are all the things that are justifying some of the sloppiness we’re starting the year with,” Hackett said.

The latest round of corporate earnings is also giving investors a clearer picture of where Americans are spending money and how inflation is impacting the economy.

American Airlines and United Airlines wobbled between small gains and losses after warning investors that the latest surge in COVID-19 cases will hurt their finances early in 2022. Both airlines reported losses for the fourth quarter, though they were smaller than analysts' expected.

Aluminum products maker Alcoa jumped 5.8% after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results as prices for commodities rose. Insurer Travelers rose 4.6% after handily beating analysts' financial forecasts.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article