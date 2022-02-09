Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help from tech

S&P 500   4,576.56 (+1.22%)
DOW   35,768.26 (+0.86%)
QQQ   364.48 (+1.49%)
AAPL   175.42 (+0.34%)
MSFT   308.26 (+1.21%)
FB   226.18 (+2.73%)
GOOGL   2,828.05 (+1.44%)
AMZN   3,240.66 (+0.38%)
TSLA   932.11 (+1.10%)
NVDA   262.54 (+4.56%)
BABA   125.76 (+3.17%)
NIO   26.04 (+5.47%)
AMD   130.89 (+2.07%)
CGC   8.78 (+14.17%)
MU   86.18 (+2.45%)
GE   99.50 (+0.19%)
T   24.26 (+1.34%)
F   18.21 (+2.77%)
DIS   145.27 (+1.96%)
AMC   17.97 (+9.37%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.70%)
ACB   4.53 (+8.63%)
BA   214.83 (+0.73%)
S&P 500   4,576.56 (+1.22%)
DOW   35,768.26 (+0.86%)
QQQ   364.48 (+1.49%)
AAPL   175.42 (+0.34%)
MSFT   308.26 (+1.21%)
FB   226.18 (+2.73%)
GOOGL   2,828.05 (+1.44%)
AMZN   3,240.66 (+0.38%)
TSLA   932.11 (+1.10%)
NVDA   262.54 (+4.56%)
BABA   125.76 (+3.17%)
NIO   26.04 (+5.47%)
AMD   130.89 (+2.07%)
CGC   8.78 (+14.17%)
MU   86.18 (+2.45%)
GE   99.50 (+0.19%)
T   24.26 (+1.34%)
F   18.21 (+2.77%)
DIS   145.27 (+1.96%)
AMC   17.97 (+9.37%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.70%)
ACB   4.53 (+8.63%)
BA   214.83 (+0.73%)
S&P 500   4,576.56 (+1.22%)
DOW   35,768.26 (+0.86%)
QQQ   364.48 (+1.49%)
AAPL   175.42 (+0.34%)
MSFT   308.26 (+1.21%)
FB   226.18 (+2.73%)
GOOGL   2,828.05 (+1.44%)
AMZN   3,240.66 (+0.38%)
TSLA   932.11 (+1.10%)
NVDA   262.54 (+4.56%)
BABA   125.76 (+3.17%)
NIO   26.04 (+5.47%)
AMD   130.89 (+2.07%)
CGC   8.78 (+14.17%)
MU   86.18 (+2.45%)
GE   99.50 (+0.19%)
T   24.26 (+1.34%)
F   18.21 (+2.77%)
DIS   145.27 (+1.96%)
AMC   17.97 (+9.37%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.70%)
ACB   4.53 (+8.63%)
BA   214.83 (+0.73%)
S&P 500   4,576.56 (+1.22%)
DOW   35,768.26 (+0.86%)
QQQ   364.48 (+1.49%)
AAPL   175.42 (+0.34%)
MSFT   308.26 (+1.21%)
FB   226.18 (+2.73%)
GOOGL   2,828.05 (+1.44%)
AMZN   3,240.66 (+0.38%)
TSLA   932.11 (+1.10%)
NVDA   262.54 (+4.56%)
BABA   125.76 (+3.17%)
NIO   26.04 (+5.47%)
AMD   130.89 (+2.07%)
CGC   8.78 (+14.17%)
MU   86.18 (+2.45%)
GE   99.50 (+0.19%)
T   24.26 (+1.34%)
F   18.21 (+2.77%)
DIS   145.27 (+1.96%)
AMC   17.97 (+9.37%)
PFE   51.34 (-0.70%)
ACB   4.53 (+8.63%)
BA   214.83 (+0.73%)

Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help from tech

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, Feb. 9, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 295 points, or 0.8%, to 35,758 and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%.

Technology and communications stocks were among the biggest gainers. Microsoft rose 1.1% and Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 1.8%,.

Companies that rely on spending by consumers, including retailers and hotel operators, also made rose. Home Depot climbed 1.3% and Marriott added 1.5%.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.93% from 1.95% late Tuesday. It's still the highest it's been since before the pandemic began.

Investors are busy reviewing the latest corporate earnings as they try to determine how different industries are dealing with persistent supply chain problems. That is one of the factors pushing inflation higher and making operations more costly for companies while making products more expensive for consumers.

Wall Street will get another update Thursday on rising prices when the Labor Department releases its report on inflation for January. Economists are forecasting the report to show inflation rose to a four-decade high 7.3%.

Persistently rising inflation could increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to speed up plans to raise interest rates in order to fight inflation.

Investors expect the Fed to raise rates at least four times this year, starting next month. They remain concerned that the Fed may need to raise rates more often than that if inflation pressure remains high. As a result, markets have become more volatile as investors shift money around to prepare for an investing environment with higher interest rates following an extended period of ultra-low interest rate policy throughout the pandemic.

Wall Street mostly cheered the latest round of corporate report cards on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 7% after beating analyst’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Taco Bell owner Yum Brands rose 3.7% after reporting strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Drugstore chain CVS fell 4.5% after giving investors a discouraging earnings forecast.

Disney reports its latest results after the closing bell. Twitter and Coca-Cola report their results on Thursday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Yum! Brands right now?

Before you consider Yum! Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yum! Brands wasn't on the list.

While Yum! Brands currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Yum! Brands (YUM)2.5$128.73+3.0%1.55%24.80Hold$136.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.