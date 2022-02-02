S&P 500   4,554.71 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,379.80 (-0.07%)
QQQ   365.33 (-0.05%)
AAPL   173.78 (-0.48%)
MSFT   310.48 (+0.56%)
FB   318.62 (-0.12%)
GOOGL   2,931.90 (+6.50%)
AMZN   2,997.53 (-0.87%)
TSLA   902.26 (-3.11%)
NVDA   248.39 (+0.82%)
BABA   122.29 (-3.88%)
NIO   23.31 (-6.16%)
AMD   121.83 (+4.32%)
CGC   8.14 (-4.68%)
MU   82.78 (+1.63%)
GE   96.65 (-1.33%)
T   24.24 (-0.74%)
F   20.31 (-1.69%)
DIS   142.16 (-1.61%)
AMC   16.10 (-4.51%)
PFE   53.09 (+0.04%)
ACB   4.27 (-4.47%)
BA   204.18 (-2.00%)
Stocks rise on Wall Street, extending weekly gains

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | Damian J. Troise


People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney followed Wall Street higher Wednesday while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, putting major indexes on track to extend their weekly gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:22 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26 points, or 0.1%, to 35,383 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Several big communications and technology companies helped lift the broader market. Google parent Alphabet jumped 6.4% after it said its digital ad business propelled a 36% jump in profit last quarter. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 7.1% after it reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.77% from 1.80% late Tuesday. Citigroup fell 1.2%.

Energy stocks also fell and tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Oil prices rose slightly following news that oil cartel OPEC and allied producing countries are sticking with cautious increases production.

Major indexes are are all on track for solid gains this week, a welcome turnaround from January's losses. Last month's slide came as Wall Street faced threats from rising inflation and interest rates to COVID-19's continued drag on the economic recovery.

Inflation remains a key concern for Wall Street as rising costs threaten profit margins and put more pressure on consumer spending. The Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates to to try cooling four-decade high inflation. Investors expect the first rate hike in March and at least three more in 2022.

Investors are reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings to gauge the damage that rising costs have had on different industries and how companies will deal with inflation moving forward.

Marathon Petroleum jumped 3.8% and scientific instrument and laboratory supplies company Thermo Fisher Scientific rose 1.4% after reporting solid financial results.

PayPal slumped 23.8%, heading for its worst trading day since it split from eBay in 2015 after reporting a weak quarter and subdued guidance.

Several big companies will release earnings later this week. Facebook's parent Meta will release its results after the market closes on Wednesday, while Amazon.com and Ford will release their results on Thursday.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)2.8$121.83+4.3%N/A37.72Buy$142.35
eBay (EBAY)3.0$57.76-4.5%1.25%3.17Hold$76.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

