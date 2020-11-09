S&P 500   3,626.40 (+3.33%)
DOW   29,690.46 (+4.83%)
QQQ   296.87 (+0.77%)
AAPL   120.21 (+1.28%)
MSFT   223.61 (-0.05%)
FB   289.55 (-1.32%)
GOOGL   1,788.62 (+1.64%)
AMZN   3,230.00 (-2.46%)
TSLA   439.85 (+2.30%)
NVDA   582.00 (-0.08%)
BABA   303.50 (+1.18%)
CGC   26.50 (+12.77%)
GE   9.32 (+15.20%)
MU   56.70 (+2.79%)
AMD   85.67 (-0.24%)
T   28.11 (+2.44%)
F   8.09 (+3.85%)
ACB   13.11 (+33.91%)
NIO   41.80 (+0.41%)
GILD   59.21 (+0.24%)
NFLX   486.17 (-5.55%)
BA   178.90 (+13.41%)
DIS   141.00 (+10.62%)
Stocks rocket higher on Wall Street after Pfizer says early data show its vaccine looks effective; S&P 500 surges 3.7%

Monday, November 9, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rocket higher on Wall Street after Pfizer says early data show its vaccine looks effective; S&P 500 surges 3.7%.

