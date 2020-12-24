Stocks slightly higher on shortened trading day

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in New York. Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 23, following a mixed set of reports on the economy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A currency trader walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Asian shares are mostly higher after stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the economy. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks by screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Asian shares are mostly higher after stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the economy. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Asian shares are mostly higher after stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the economy. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Asian shares are mostly higher after stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street following a mixed set of reports on the economy. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mildly higher on Christmas Eve morning trading, despite President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week.
Trading was light as it is an abbreviated trading session. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will end at 1 p.m. ET, and will be closed Friday for the Christmas holiday.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% in early trading, led higher by telecommunications and technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52 points to 30,182, roughly 0.2% as well. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%.
Investors continue to turn their eyes to Washington, where Democrats in Congress is expected to try to make alterations to the $900 billion COVID stimulus bill that President Trump has threatened to veto. Trump has asked for higher individual payments to Americans, something Democrats seem to support but is unlikely to get a vote in the Republican-held Senate.
The hope has been that Trump will back away from his veto threat and the stimulus package might tide the economy over until widespread vaccinations can help the world begin to return to normal.
Meanwhile the U.S. economy continues to deteriorate under widespread coronavirus outbreaks, infections and hospitalizations. The Labor Department said fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is still incredibly high compared with before the pandemic, but it was better than economists were expecting.
Other reports were grimmer. Consumers pulled back on their spending by more last month than economists expected, mainly because of a drop in income.
“Despite the churning of the Washington D.C. pond by vetoes, new votes, and overrides, Wall Street clearly believes something positive will float to the top of the barrel when the churning stops," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary to investors.
___
AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Alex Veiga and Joe McDonald contributed.
7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Semiconductor stocks are thought of as cyclical stocks. However as technology continues to evolve, the cycles for semiconductors have become almost indiscernible. And for the last 18 months, semiconductor stocks have been some of the most volatile stocks.
But the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up nearly 17% (16.8%) in 2020. That far outpaces the S&P 500. And this is on the heels of 2019 when the normally “boring” index surged over 60%.
What are the catalysts for semiconductor stocks? At this point, the better question may be what isn’t a catalyst for this group. The 5G buildout looks to finally be underway despite the pandemic. Data centers keep on growing, new gaming consoles will be out later this year, and work from anywhere will continue to be the reality for many Americans.
Each of these segments will define the semiconductor industry for at least the rest of this year. And are likely to continue to dominate our national conversation long after the pandemic is over.
But those aren’t the only catalysts. Online learning is going to increase in importance. And that means students will need the laptops and tablets that are capable of handling the speed and processing power needed for remote learning.
And there’s still time for you to profit from this growing sector. In this presentation, we’ve identified seven of the best semiconductor stocks that still offer good growth opportunities.
View the "7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio".