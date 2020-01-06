S&P 500   3,231.85 (-0.09%)
DOW   28,564.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   214.27 (+0.04%)
AAPL   298.17 (+0.25%)
FB   210.95 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,390.59 (+2.14%)
AMZN   1,888.32 (+0.71%)
CGC   19.74 (-0.80%)
NVDA   235.48 (-0.25%)
MU   53.70 (-1.52%)
BABA   216.20 (-0.37%)
GE   12.09 (+1.00%)
TSLA   443.39 (+0.09%)
AMD   48.18 (-0.88%)
T   39.00 (-0.18%)
F   9.15 (-0.65%)
NFLX   328.93 (+0.93%)
PRI   130.45 (-0.96%)
BAC   34.90 (+0.00%)
GILD   65.40 (+0.51%)
S&P 500   3,231.85 (-0.09%)
DOW   28,564.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   214.27 (+0.04%)
AAPL   298.17 (+0.25%)
FB   210.95 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,390.59 (+2.14%)
AMZN   1,888.32 (+0.71%)
CGC   19.74 (-0.80%)
NVDA   235.48 (-0.25%)
MU   53.70 (-1.52%)
BABA   216.20 (-0.37%)
GE   12.09 (+1.00%)
TSLA   443.39 (+0.09%)
AMD   48.18 (-0.88%)
T   39.00 (-0.18%)
F   9.15 (-0.65%)
NFLX   328.93 (+0.93%)
PRI   130.45 (-0.96%)
BAC   34.90 (+0.00%)
GILD   65.40 (+0.51%)
S&P 500   3,231.85 (-0.09%)
DOW   28,564.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   214.27 (+0.04%)
AAPL   298.17 (+0.25%)
FB   210.95 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,390.59 (+2.14%)
AMZN   1,888.32 (+0.71%)
CGC   19.74 (-0.80%)
NVDA   235.48 (-0.25%)
MU   53.70 (-1.52%)
BABA   216.20 (-0.37%)
GE   12.09 (+1.00%)
TSLA   443.39 (+0.09%)
AMD   48.18 (-0.88%)
T   39.00 (-0.18%)
F   9.15 (-0.65%)
NFLX   328.93 (+0.93%)
PRI   130.45 (-0.96%)
BAC   34.90 (+0.00%)
GILD   65.40 (+0.51%)
S&P 500   3,231.85 (-0.09%)
DOW   28,564.97 (-0.24%)
QQQ   214.27 (+0.04%)
AAPL   298.17 (+0.25%)
FB   210.95 (+1.09%)
GOOGL   1,390.59 (+2.14%)
AMZN   1,888.32 (+0.71%)
CGC   19.74 (-0.80%)
NVDA   235.48 (-0.25%)
MU   53.70 (-1.52%)
BABA   216.20 (-0.37%)
GE   12.09 (+1.00%)
TSLA   443.39 (+0.09%)
AMD   48.18 (-0.88%)
T   39.00 (-0.18%)
F   9.15 (-0.65%)
NFLX   328.93 (+0.93%)
PRI   130.45 (-0.96%)
BAC   34.90 (+0.00%)
GILD   65.40 (+0.51%)
Log in

Stocks slip amid worries over escalating U.S.-Iran conflict

Posted on Monday, January 6th, 2020 By Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the Wall St. street sign is framed by American flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. Global stock markets are falling Monday, Jan. 6 while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. Markets have been roiled since Friday after the U.S. killed Iran's top general. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in early trading on Wall Street Monday and oil prices continued rising as investors worried that tensions between the U.S. and Iran would escalate.

A U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general last week and prompted threats of retaliation from Iran. That has rattled financial markets around the world as investors remain uncertain about how Iran will respond.

Technology companies led the losses. Qualcomm fell 1.6% and Nvidia shed 1.2%.

Banks were also among the biggest losers in the early going as bond yields slipped. Lower yields hurt their ability to charge more lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.2%.

Energy companies held up well as oil prices rose over fears that any conflict in the Middle East disrupt the flow of oil from the region. Hess rose 1%.

Investors mostly shifted money into safer holdings. Utilities and real estate companies rose. Gold prices climbed 1.7% and reached a seven-year high. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.77% from 1.78% late Friday.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 10:27 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.4%, to 28,515. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 0.6%.

WEEK AHEAD: The first full week of the new year could help give investors a clearer picture of the economy at the close of 2019. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management will release its December report on the U.S. service sector, which makes up the bulk of the economy.

The most closely watched economic report this week will likely be Friday’s government jobs report for December. Solid employment figures were a key factor in driving economic growth last year.

ALL THAT GLITTERS: Gold producer Newmont rose 1% after the company said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 79%. The company and its peers continue to benefit from higher gold prices that include an 18.9% jump in 2019.

OVERSEAS: European and Asian markets fell. Germany’s DAX slumped 1.3%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 1.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.8%. Asian countries are particularly dependent on oil from the Middle East and higher prices could hurt their economies.


More on MarketBeat
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel