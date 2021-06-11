Stocks stall, S&P 500 still on track for a 3rd weekly gain

Friday, June 11, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


The front of the New York Stock Exchange is shown, Monday, May 24, 2021. Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street Friday, June 11 keeping the S&P 500 on track for its third weekly gain in a row. The benchmark index was up 0.1%. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, but the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was 0.1% lower as of 1:06 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91 points, or 0.3%, to 34,375 and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.

Technology and financial companies made some of the broadest gains. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.5% and Charles Schwab rose 1.7%. The gains were offset by a broad slide for health care stocks, with several companies giving investors disappointing development updates.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals dropped 9.7% after telling investors it will end development of a potential treatment for a genetic condition that targets the liver. Incyte fell 5.8% as its potential eczema cream ruxolitinib faces a delayed regulatory review.

Investors were relieved to see Thursday that a much-anticipated report showed that a big rise in consumer-level inflation last month was mostly attributed to temporary factors. That could mean less pressure on the Federal Reserve to pull back on its measures supporting the economy. The Fed holds its next meeting on interest rate policy next week.

“You kind of have this notion that worries about inflation from the investor base might have peaked,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird.

A significant share of May’s rise in consumer prices was tied to the sale of used cars, which is largely attributed to purchases by rental car companies beefing up their fleets as people return to traveling.

Bond yields have moved lower this week despite reports showing more strength in the economy and possible signs of inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading at 1.46%, down from 1.57% a week ago.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?


7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.

This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.

Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.

View the "7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.