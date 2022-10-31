Stocks Still Eye Weekly Wins Despite Big Tech Bust

S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   279.48
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Investors Look to Capitalize on the Budding Green Revolution (Ad)
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   279.48
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Investors Look to Capitalize on the Budding Green Revolution (Ad)
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   279.48
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Investors Look to Capitalize on the Budding Green Revolution (Ad)
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   279.48
8 Tips to Help You Manage a Busy Schedule
Investor Alert: Argentina Loaded With "White Gold" Opportunity (Ad)
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Investors Look to Capitalize on the Budding Green Revolution (Ad)
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside

Stocks Still Eye Weekly Wins Despite Big Tech Bust

Last updated on Mon., October 31, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Big Tech earnings were the talk of the town this week, and determined much of Wall Street's price action. Cooling Treasury yields also influenced stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) notching its best close since Sept. 12, and stringing together five-straight wins. A better-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) boosted the blue-chip index as well. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) cut their three-day rallies short, after Alphabet's (GOOGL) earnings miss and Microsoft's (MSFT) sales warning. 

Plenty of economic data rolled in as well. Some traders viewed a turn lower in consumer confidence for September and a sharp drop in home prices for August as a sign that the Federal Reserve could soon back off its hawkish policy. Manufacturing and services data disappointed, while unsurprising inflation and steady consumer spending data helped Wall Street brush off dismal quarterly results from Amazon.com (AMZN) on Friday. At the time of this writing, the three major benchmarks were eyeing big weekly wins

Top Big Tech & Blue Chip Results

Tech and blue-chip stocks experienced varying levels of success in the confessional this week. As previously alluded to, MSFT forecast a drop in personal computer sales, and GOOGL was pacing for its worst day since March 2020 after a third-quarter earnings and revenue miss. AMZN hit a two-year low after predicting slowing sales over the holidays, and Meta Platforms (META) fell to its lowest level in seven years after issuing a weaker-than-expected current-quarter outlook. Apple (AAPL) managed to buck the Big Tech bust, however, after scoring a revenue record.


As far as Dow members are concerned, Caterpillar (CAT) eyed its best month since 2009, after revealing it benefitted from rising equipment and energy prices. Coca-Cola (KO) lifted its full-year profit and revenue guidance after earnings, and call traders took notice. Finally, Boeing's (BA) dismal quarterly results were made worse by the fact that the stock is running into a surefire bearish trendline.

On Analysts' Radars

Before META's post-earnings beating, BofA Global Research downgraded the equity to "neutral", calling its move to Reels on Instagram and Facebook as a "potential negative for gross margins and long-term competition." Meanwhile, Jefferies noted that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a "poster child" for retailers that over-earned during the pandemic.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, though -- J.P. Morgan Securities said Wolfspeed (WOLF) could jump 50% or more, and Ross Stores (ROST) was called one of the "best ways" to play the retail sector. Weber (WEBR) received a bull note as well, after BDT Capital Partners offered to buy the grill maker for about $1.8 billion.

Fed Announcement to Jumpstart November

October comes to a close next week, and November kicks off at full speed. Both the S&P U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index are due out, in addition to the ADP employment report and nonfarm payrolls. Plus, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to make a big announcement. Some major reports are also on tap, with earnings results to come from Airbnb (ABNB), CVS Health (CVS), DoorDash (DASH), Dropbox (DBX), Etsy (ETSY), Eli Lilly (LLY), PayPal (PYPL), Pfizer (PFE), and Starbucks (SBUX), to name a few. A risk-on phase may be imminent, though, and now is a good time to prepare for Election Day.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.