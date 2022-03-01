Stocks To Keep Up With Inflation In Volatile Markets

S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)
S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)
S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)
S&P 500   4,354.36 (-0.45%)
DOW   33,639.97 (-0.75%)
QQQ   346.70 (+0.27%)
AAPL   166.03 (+0.72%)
MSFT   296.78 (-0.18%)
FB   210.06 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,695.68 (+0.24%)
AMZN   3,058.94 (-0.55%)
TSLA   869.38 (+7.35%)
NVDA   241.99 (+0.17%)
BABA   108.64 (+0.65%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.26%)
AMD   121.53 (+0.39%)
CGC   7.10 (-0.84%)
MU   89.21 (-0.99%)
GE   95.91 (-0.48%)
T   23.66 (-1.05%)
F   17.16 (-3.76%)
DIS   147.27 (-1.51%)
AMC   18.76 (+6.23%)
PFE   47.00 (-1.51%)
PYPL   111.05 (+0.10%)
ACB   3.79 (+0.53%)

Stocks To Keep Up With Inflation In Volatile Markets

Monday, February 28, 2022 | ValueWalk

It was an exciting week with higher daily volatility than we have seen for a long time. It was a large volume of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings last week, and now, with a large majority of US company financial statements being reported, we see another astonishing growth period with sales growth at the average US company remaining above 25% and profit margins rising.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

In a period, such as now, when corporate growth is rising, stocks will outperform long treasury bonds and sure enough, even with the long treasury bonds down 4% last month, stocks clearly outperformed.

Volatility has appeared in recent months because of the uncertainty related to interest rates. Before the Ukrainian invasion, it seemed clear that with inflation at 7.5% and higher and with sales growth of at 25%, interest rates will ultimately rise. That would be very inconvenient for the mid-term election since inflation responds to tighter money with a lag.

When Will Rates Increase?

By November we would have higher rates and higher inflation. Now with the distraction of a war in Europe, the feds will delay the tighter money policy until next year. The easy-money policy that has persisted uninterrupted since 2008 will be extended further.

The inevitable outcome of the easy money policy and higher inflation will be ignored for now and most likely postponed until after the elections. Inflation will become embedded in expectations as conversations shift from delayed purchases until prices come down (the early response to higher prices) or to buy now before prices rise again (inflation persists and is expected).

What To Look For?

Share prices are broadly depressed now.

Buy high sales growth and rising profit margins. New buys – look for Otos MoneyTree portfolios with long dark trunk and a green globe (rising sales growth and rising profitability.) Look for an hourglass shaped golden MoneyTree pot (higher profit margins and high operating/financial leverage).

These accelerating companies have the best chance of producing a satisfactory investment result. The value of assets will be broadly falling in a higher-inflation new-cold-war world. Inflation exaggerates sales growth so looking for higher profit margins will be essential to successful investing.

Rising profit margins indicate that the company can effectively pass on higher costs (inflation) to consumers. Companies that cannot produce rising margins will ultimately perform poorly.

What To BUY NOW?

With Big S&P 100 companies remaining strong; be mindful of smaller companies and their current financial situation as well as growth expectations. Look for companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) with rising gross margins, strong sales growth and cashflow growth.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) $2690.390 - BUY This Rich Company Getting Better ▲10%

Alphabet has been an exceptionally profitable company with persistently high cash return on total capital of 22.4% on average over the past 17 years. Over the long term the shares of Alphabet have advanced by 188% relative to the broad market index.

The shares have been very highly correlated with trends in Financial Condition Factors. The dominant factor in the Financial Condition group is shareholders capital (inverted) which has been 97% correlated with the share price with a four-quarter lead.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) $52.950 - BUY This Rich Company Getting Better ▲(2)%

Western Digital Corp has been a profitable company with inconsistently high cash return on total capital of 14.6% on average over the past 20 years.

The shares have been influenced by trends in Growth Factors. The dominant factor in the Growth group is gross margin which has been 59% correlated with the share price.

Currently, sales growth is 16.2% which is high in the record of the company and higher than last quarter. And the company is recording a rising gross profit margin.

S&P 500

S&P 500

Alphabet

Alphabet

Western Digital

Western Digital Inflation


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOG)2.5$2,694.74+0.2%N/A24.01Buy$3,307.64
Western Digital (WDC)2.7$51.09-3.5%N/A8.08Buy$74.95
Alphabet (GOOG)2.5$2,694.74+0.2%N/A24.01Buy$3,307.64
Western Digital (WDC)2.7$51.09-3.5%N/A8.08Buy$74.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.