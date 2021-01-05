S&P 500   3,700.65
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
Stocks turn lower as virus cases rise, countries lock down

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing pullbacks on Wall Street, as worries grew about surging coronavirus cases in the region, with Japan preparing to declare a state of emergency. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares turned lower on Tuesday as more countries imposed restrictions on businesses and public life to cope with a stubborn increase in coronavirus infections.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 6,560 after the government toughened its lockdown measures and expanded them nationwide. France's CAC 40 dropped 0.8% to 5,542, while Germany's DAX shed 0.8% to 13,620. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with both Dow and S&P 500 futures down 0.2%.

With coronavirus cases climbing at frightening rates around the world, more lockdown orders to fight the pandemic threaten to undermine a global economic recovery, countering progress thanks to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Investors are also looking ahead to a run-off election for senatorial seats in the state of Georgia that will determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. The vote is expected to have a critical impact on the potential effectiveness of President-elect Joseph Biden.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.4% to finish at 27,158.63 as the government was preparing to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and several surrounding areas.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down less than 0.1% to 6,681.90. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.6% to 2,990.57, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6% to 27,649.86. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.7% to 3,528.68.

On Monday, U.S. stocks pulled back from their recent record highs, as big swings returned to Wall Street at the onset of a year where the dominant expectation has been for a powerful economic rebound to sweep the world.

Investors have been hoping that vaccines will allow daily life around the world to slowly return to normal. That's helped spark a recent recovery for stocks of travel-related businesses, smaller companies and other industries left behind for much of the pandemic.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 70 cents to $48.32 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 92 cents on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 74 cents to $51.83 a barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 102.94 Japanese yen from 103.13 yen late Monday. The euro cost $1.2268, up from $1.2249.


7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election

Many investors confuse volatility in an election year with the market performance during an election year. Historically, investors don’t care all that much who wins the election.

Historical evidence shows that the market will rise after a Republican wins and dip after a Democrat wins. But that same evidence suggests that those trends flip in the first year of a presidency. It just proves that there’s a difference between campaigning and governing.

What can be different is where investors choose to make their money. Certain sectors perform better under a Republican administration than a Democrat administration. But that’s not the focus of this presentation.

Rather, we’re taking a look at companies and stocks that should profit no matter who occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Some of these will be familiar names, but we’re trying not to be too obvious. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a buy no matter who wins. You don’t need an article to tell you that.

And while I wouldn’t call this a list of “coronavirus stocks,” the list has some resemblance. The fact is every major event in our nation’s history has a ripple effect. And technologies that we never imagined would become “a thing” become the most important thing in our lives.

View the "7 Stocks That Don’t Care Who Wins the Election".

