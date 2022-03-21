Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020

S&P 500   4,447.48 (-0.35%)
DOW   34,461.50 (-0.84%)
QQQ   348.60 (-0.82%)
AAPL   165.71 (+1.06%)
MSFT   296.82 (-1.20%)
FB   211.03 (-2.52%)
GOOGL   2,697.79 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,246.10 (+0.65%)
TSLA   926.35 (+2.32%)
NVDA   265.67 (+0.43%)
BABA   102.08 (-5.74%)
NIO   20.21 (-3.12%)
AMD   114.77 (+1.15%)
CGC   6.99 (-1.83%)
MU   77.86 (-1.95%)
GE   94.96 (-0.66%)
T   23.12 (-0.43%)
F   16.50 (-2.14%)
DIS   138.06 (-1.60%)
AMC   15.31 (-3.10%)
PFE   54.20 (-0.57%)
PYPL   114.82 (-3.33%)
BA   185.16 (-3.98%)
S&P 500   4,447.48 (-0.35%)
DOW   34,461.50 (-0.84%)
QQQ   348.60 (-0.82%)
AAPL   165.71 (+1.06%)
MSFT   296.82 (-1.20%)
FB   211.03 (-2.52%)
GOOGL   2,697.79 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,246.10 (+0.65%)
TSLA   926.35 (+2.32%)
NVDA   265.67 (+0.43%)
BABA   102.08 (-5.74%)
NIO   20.21 (-3.12%)
AMD   114.77 (+1.15%)
CGC   6.99 (-1.83%)
MU   77.86 (-1.95%)
GE   94.96 (-0.66%)
T   23.12 (-0.43%)
F   16.50 (-2.14%)
DIS   138.06 (-1.60%)
AMC   15.31 (-3.10%)
PFE   54.20 (-0.57%)
PYPL   114.82 (-3.33%)
BA   185.16 (-3.98%)
S&P 500   4,447.48 (-0.35%)
DOW   34,461.50 (-0.84%)
QQQ   348.60 (-0.82%)
AAPL   165.71 (+1.06%)
MSFT   296.82 (-1.20%)
FB   211.03 (-2.52%)
GOOGL   2,697.79 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,246.10 (+0.65%)
TSLA   926.35 (+2.32%)
NVDA   265.67 (+0.43%)
BABA   102.08 (-5.74%)
NIO   20.21 (-3.12%)
AMD   114.77 (+1.15%)
CGC   6.99 (-1.83%)
MU   77.86 (-1.95%)
GE   94.96 (-0.66%)
T   23.12 (-0.43%)
F   16.50 (-2.14%)
DIS   138.06 (-1.60%)
AMC   15.31 (-3.10%)
PFE   54.20 (-0.57%)
PYPL   114.82 (-3.33%)
BA   185.16 (-3.98%)
S&P 500   4,447.48 (-0.35%)
DOW   34,461.50 (-0.84%)
QQQ   348.60 (-0.82%)
AAPL   165.71 (+1.06%)
MSFT   296.82 (-1.20%)
FB   211.03 (-2.52%)
GOOGL   2,697.79 (-0.91%)
AMZN   3,246.10 (+0.65%)
TSLA   926.35 (+2.32%)
NVDA   265.67 (+0.43%)
BABA   102.08 (-5.74%)
NIO   20.21 (-3.12%)
AMD   114.77 (+1.15%)
CGC   6.99 (-1.83%)
MU   77.86 (-1.95%)
GE   94.96 (-0.66%)
T   23.12 (-0.43%)
F   16.50 (-2.14%)
DIS   138.06 (-1.60%)
AMC   15.31 (-3.10%)
PFE   54.20 (-0.57%)
PYPL   114.82 (-3.33%)
BA   185.16 (-3.98%)

Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020

Monday, March 21, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Stocks are posting modest gains in early trading on Wall Street Monday, March 21, 2022, led by energy companies as crude oil prices take another turn higher. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, giving back some of their recent gains after the major indexes notched their best week since November 2020.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower as of 3:34 p.m. Eastern after spending much of the morning shifting between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282 points, or 0.8%, to 34,469 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

The pullback came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would be open to raising rates by a half-point at multiple Fed meetings, if necessary. The Fed, which last week announced a quarter-point rate hike marking its first interest rate increase since 2018, hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point since May 2000.

The remarks, which Powell delivered in a speech to the National Association for Business Economists, follow the Fed's interest rate and economic policy statement last Wednesday. Stocks rallied on their way to their best week in more than a year after the Fed announced the widely expected resumption of rate hikes last week as it tries to tame rising inflation. The central bank is expected to raise rates several more times this year.

Bond yields rose sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 2.32% from 2.14% late Friday.

Big technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market. Microsoft fell 1.3% and Broadcom slid 2%.

Communication stocks, retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed on the market. Facebook parent, Meta Platforms, fell 3%, while Home Depot slid 3.6%.

Energy stocks made solid gains as oil prices gained ground. U.S. benchmark crude oil jumped 7.1% to settle at $112.12 per barrel, while Brent, the international standard, climbed 7.1% to settle at $115.62. Exxon Mobil gained 4.6%.

Investors face a fairly quiet week without much economic data to give them a better sense of how companies and investors are dealing with rising inflation.

The Fed's move to raise interest rates had been expected for months as supply chain problems brought on by surging demand pushed prices of everything from food to clothing higher. That has raised concerns that consumers might eventually curtail some spending, which could prompt a more severe economic slowdown than analysts anticipate.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to concerns that inflation could worsen by pushing energy and commodity prices higher. Oil prices are up more than 45% this year and prices for wheat and corn have also surged.

Outside of those broader concerns, several stocks made big moves on company-specific news. Alleghany, a reinsurance company, soared about 25% after agreeing to be bought by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Media ratings agency Nielsen slid 7.4% after rejecting an acquisition offer.

Boeing fell 3.6% after one of its planes crashed in China with 132 people on board.

Markets in Europe were mixed. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5%, the DAX in Frankfurt fell 0.6% and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.6%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.9%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.