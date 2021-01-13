Stocks waver between small gains and losses on Wall Street

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes were wavering between small gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as investors kept a close eye on impeachment proceedings in Washington and looked ahead to companies reporting results for the last three months of 2020. The S&P 500 was little changed after the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. Technology stocks rose, with chipmaker Intel leading the way with a 10% surge after announcing a CEO transition. European markets were also moving only modestly, and Asian markets closed mixed. Treasury yields were slightly lower and crude oil prices were rising.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks mostly slipped Wednesday as investors monitored the slow rollout of vaccines globally and a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
European indexes were London and Frankfurt down slightly. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul closed higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.
U.S. futures slipped, with those for the Dow down 0.3% and those for the S&P 500 dipping 0.4%.
While the procedure to impeach Trump is in the headlines, analysts suggested investors are more focused on the outlook for vaccinations, which have been proceeding at a slow pace, and President-elect Joe Biden's economic stimulus plans after he takes office next week.
Democrats in Congress are discussing possibly impeaching Trump for encouraging supporters who attacked the Capitol, but the president has taken few official actions since then.
“Hopes are pinned on the incoming Biden administration, leveraging Democrat Senate majority, to emphatically tackle COVID,” Mizuho Bank said in a report.
The FTSE 100 in London was down 0.2% at 6,739. The DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.3% to 13,885 while the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.1% to 5,647..
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,598.65 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1% to 28,456.59. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2% to 28,235.60.
The Kospi in Seoul added 0.7% to 3,148.29 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.1% at 6,686.60.
India's Sensex lost 0.9% to 49,118.50.
Investor hopes have been boosted recently by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, though the process has so far been slower than many expected. Markets have risen despite a spike in case numbers in the United States and some other countries.
In the United States, those hopes have been encouraged by the shift in control of the Senate from Republicans to Biden's Democratic Party. That might reduce the likelihood of political opposition if Biden introduces a more ambitious stimulus plan. He has said he will release details Thursday.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $53.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 96 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 12 cents to $56.70 per barrel in London. It gained 92 cents the previous session.
The dollar edged up to 103.85 yen from Tuesday's 103.83. The euro fell to $1.2174 from $1.2201.
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to hit new all-time highs regularly, it's challenging for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.
This goes for both share price since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.
While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful of undervalued stocks trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved, or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.
Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.
You might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks in this list. While these low-priced stocks have many differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.
View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".