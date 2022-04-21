Stocks waver on Wall Street amid latest earnings reports





NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as traders reviewed the latest round of earnings reports from several big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 35,182 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.

Technology stocks gave up early gains and were mixed. Pricey valuations for many of the bigger technology companies give them more sway in directing the broader market higher or lower. Apple rose 1.8% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.5%.

American Airlines gained 4.2% after telling investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel. That upbeat outlook helped push rival airlines higher, as well as other companies within the travel industry. Expedia rose 1.4% and Carnival rose 1.8%.

Tesla rose 5.9% after after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits despite global supply chain kinks.

The broader market has had a choppy week, though major indexes are still on track for weekly gains. Investors are reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings amid lingering concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's shift away from an ultra-low interest rate policy.

The Fed has already announced a quarter-percentage point rate hike and Wall Street expects a half-percentage rate hike at its next meeting in two weeks. Other central banks have also moved to raise interest rates to try and temper the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers.

Bond yields have been gaining ground as investors prepare for higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose significantly to 2.94% from 2.84%, hovering near its highest levels since late 2018.

Investors have been closely listening to comments from Fed officials and other central bank members and will turn their attention to a panel discussion Thursday with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Central bank officials and economists have been warning about slower economic growth as the world moves past the initial surge in activity as the pandemic subsided and persistently rising inflation crimps spending. Concerns about a slowdown have been elevated since Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting a jump in energy and commodity prices that could prolong rising inflation.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 2.1% on Thursday and are up roughly 38% for the year. That has made gasoline more expensive, which cuts deeper into consumers' wallets. Prices for wheat and corn have also jumped, as Ukraine is a key global producer of both. Those staples are key ingredients in a wide range of food products.

Rising prices on everything from food to clothing and uncertainty over the inflation have been lingering over the economy even as it continues to show more signs of recovery from the virus pandemic. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.

