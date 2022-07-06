Stocks waver on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists

×
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   3,823.66 (-0.20%)
DOW   30,898.62 (-0.22%)
QQQ   286.98 (+0.01%)
AAPL   141.81 (+0.18%)
MSFT   264.09 (+0.47%)
META   166.97 (-0.73%)
GOOGL   2,267.19 (+0.09%)
AMZN   113.36 (-0.12%)
TSLA   691.14 (-1.15%)
NVDA   151.42 (+1.19%)
NIO   20.58 (-7.21%)
BABA   116.54 (-2.99%)
AMD   74.48 (-0.96%)
MU   57.30 (+1.00%)
CGC   2.63 (-2.95%)
T   20.96 (-0.99%)
GE   61.13 (-1.45%)
F   10.90 (-2.68%)
DIS   96.52 (-0.68%)
AMC   12.21 (-4.46%)
PFE   52.02 (+0.74%)
PYPL   73.04 (-1.83%)
NFLX   181.66 (-2.27%)

Stocks waver on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | The Associated Press


People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street, Tuesday, July 5, and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as worries about inflation, rising interest rates and a potential recession weigh on the broader market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:07 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94 points, or 0.3%., to 30,873 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Technology companies gained ground and helped check losses from energy companies. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1% and Exxon Mobil fell 4.4% as crude oil prices eased.

Major indexes have been swinging between sharp losses and gains on a daily, and sometimes hourly, basis. The broader market, though, is still mired in a deep slump that has dragged the S&P 500 into a bear market, over 20% below its most recent high.

Wall Street's key concern centers around the Federal Reserve's effort to rein in inflation, and the risk its plan could send the economy into a recession.

Inflation has squeezed businesses and consumers throughout the year. Its grip tightened after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and as China locked down several key cities to contain rising COVID-19 cases, which worsened supply chain problems.

Surging oil prices worsened inflation by sending gasoline prices in the U.S. to record highs. U.S. crude oil prices are still up 27% for the year, but have been slipping throughout the week in a welcome sign for the market hoping for any signal that inflation could be easing.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 3.2%. Prices on Tuesday settled below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May.

Central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to temper inflation. The Fed has been particularly aggressive in its shift from historically low interest rates at the height of the pandemic to unusually big rate increases now. That has raised concerns that the central bank could go too far, hitting the brakes too hard on economic growth and bringing on a recession.


Energy prices easing now could mean lower gas prices in a few weeks and could signal that inflation is peaking, along with a cooling housing market.

“This takes the pressure off the Fed,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “If we can see gas prices go down, that will pull through to consumer sentiment and that could give the Fed the ability to at least take some of the pressure off.”

Wall Street will get another update on the Fed's latest thinking this afternoon when the central bank releases minutes from its most recent policy meeting.

Investors are closely monitoring economic data for clues about inflation's impact, its trajectory, and what that means for the Fed's position moving forward. A government report on job openings in May beat economists' expectations in a sign that the employment market remains healthy. A report on the U.S. services industry showed that the sector's growth slowed less than expected in June.

Wall Street will be closely watching the U.S. government's release of employment data for June on Friday.

European markets were broadly higher.

The euro is at a 20-year low to the dollar on worries over disruptions to energy supplies. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas amid the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Northern Trust (NTRS)
3.1114 of 5 stars		$95.06-1.6%2.95%13.20Moderate Buy$125.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Northern Trust right now?

Before you consider Northern Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northern Trust wasn't on the list.

While Northern Trust currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.