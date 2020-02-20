S&P 500   3,378.99 (-0.21%)
DOW   29,264.66 (-0.28%)
QQQ   235.63 (-0.57%)
AAPL   322.32 (-0.40%)
FB   217.36 (-0.06%)
MSFT   185.74 (-0.82%)
GOOGL   1,525.84 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,164.21 (-0.28%)
CGC   23.17 (+6.43%)
NVDA   310.50 (-1.33%)
BABA   218.40 (-1.68%)
MU   59.27 (-1.20%)
GE   12.53 (-0.63%)
TSLA   899.01 (-2.01%)
AMD   58.51 (-0.66%)
F   8.05 (+0.50%)
NFLX   385.79 (-0.10%)
BAC   35.04 (+0.89%)
DIS   140.19 (-0.79%)
GILD   66.53 (-1.22%)
Stocks wobble in early trading as investors turn cautious

Posted on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 By Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks edged slightly lower in early trading Thursday as investorsbecame more cautious following a record-setting day for major indexes.

The virus outbreak originating in China remains a lingering concern as more companiessay they'll be affected. The world’s biggest shipper, A.P. Moller Maersk, expects a profit hit in 2020. Air France also expects earnings to suffer and Australia’s Qantas is slashing flights to Asia.

Technology and health care companies fell. Nvidia slipped 1.7% and UnitedHealth Group fell 1.6%.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.54% from 1.57%.

Companies that rely on consumer spending held up better than most. Industrial companies also fared well. E-Trade soared after agreeing to be acquired by Morgan Stanley.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaqwere little changed. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.2%.

OVERSEAS: Markets in Asia were mixed. The Shanghai benchmarkjumped1.8% after China’s central bank cut interest rates to help ease credit for companies hurt by the virus outbreak. European marketsmostly fell.

RICH CRUST: Domino's Pizza jumped 23.8% after the company delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and surprisingly good sales. The company handily beat a key sales measure as it faces increasing competition from food delivery companies like DoorDash. .

BIG DEAL: E-Trade surged 24% after Morgan Stanley said it will buy the online brokerage firm for $13 billion, one of the biggest deals on Wall Street since the financial crisis. Morgan Stanley fell 4.1%. The deal comes less than a year after a vicious fight for customers resulted in discount brokers like E-Trade slashing or eliminating fees. Rival Charles Schwab is in the process of buying TD Ameritrade.

EARNINGS: Investors continued digesting a steady flow of corporate earnings. Zillow Group jumped 19% and Avis Budget Group also soared 19%after reportingsolid financial results. Online postage provider Stamps.com surged 47% after blowing away analysts’ forecasts. ViacomCBS plunged 17.9% and Boston Beer slid 5.9% after reporting disappointing results.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Morgan Stanley (MS)$55.23-1.9%2.53%10.64Buy$56.42
Charles Schwab (SCHW)$49.48+4.3%1.46%18.53Buy$49.14
Qantas Airways (QAN)A$6.67+5.9%3.90%12.26N/AN/A
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)$301.13-1.4%1.43%21.01Buy$315.62

