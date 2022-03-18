S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)
S&P 500   4,420.47 (+0.20%)
DOW   34,391.53 (-0.26%)
AAPL   161.27 (+0.40%)
MSFT   295.89 (+0.23%)
FB   210.16 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,671.70 (-0.19%)
AMZN   3,156.29 (+0.37%)
TSLA   892.49 (+2.40%)
NVDA   258.86 (+4.52%)
BABA   104.99 (+4.60%)
NIO   20.18 (+7.23%)
AMD   112.45 (+0.68%)
MU   80.33 (-0.24%)
GE   94.91 (-0.65%)
T   23.11 (-0.34%)
F   16.52 (-0.36%)
DIS   138.75 (-0.52%)
AMC   15.61 (+2.76%)
PFE   54.29 (+0.09%)
PYPL   113.03 (+0.78%)
BA   192.85 (+1.40%)

Stocks wobble on Wall Street, but head for weekly gains

Friday, March 18, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but are still holding on to sizable gains for the week. Traders are turning cautious as oil prices surge again, pushing U.S. benchmark crude up 7% and back above $100 a barrel. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as a three-day rally stalled, but major indexes are still headed for strong weekly gains.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 10:48 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index notched back-to-back days with gains of 2% this week and is on track for its biggest weekly gain this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121 points, or 0.4%, to 33,353. The Nasdaq rose 0.5% and is also headed for its best weekly gains this year.

Banks and industrial companies were among the biggest drags on the market. Bank of America fell 1.5% and Caterpillar lost 1.1%.

Gains by several big technology companies helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.3%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.16% from 2.19% late Thursday.

The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to drive sentiment after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more help for his country after days of bombardment of civilian sites. Wall Street is also still concerned about rising interest rates, along with surging COVID-19 cases in China and Europe.

Russia's invasion Ukraine has weighed heavily on markets as investors try to gauge how the conflict could impact global economic growth. Markets in Europe have been particularly sensitive to the war and were mostly lower on Friday. Oil prices have been extremely volatile and U.S. benchmark crude oil remains above $100. Energy prices were relatively stable on Friday.

The high energy prices are only adding to worries about inflation and whether the squeeze on consumers will eventually crimp spending and economic growth.

High inflation has prompted central banks to rethink their low interest-rate policies. The Bank of England has been one of the most aggressive, and it raised its key interest rate on Thursday for the third time since December.

The Federal Reserve announced a 0.25% increase on its key interest rate this week. It is the first rate hike since 2018 and is expected to be followed by more this year as the Fed tries to tame inflation.

Investors will be watching closely for any developments that could impact global trade as U.S. President Joe Biden is to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about “managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern," the White House said. Markets in Asia were mostly higher.

Several stocks were making big moves after releasing their latest financial results and updates. FedEx fell 3.9% after its fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts. U.S. Steel fell 5.8% after giving investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Should you invest $1,000 in United States Steel right now?

Before you consider United States Steel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United States Steel wasn't on the list.

While United States Steel currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United States Steel (X)2.1$32.70-5.4%0.61%2.24Hold$31.89
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.