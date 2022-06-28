×
S&P 500   3,932.73 (+0.84%)
DOW   31,750.95 (+0.99%)
QQQ   294.37 (+0.66%)
AAPL   142.73 (+0.76%)
MSFT   264.48 (-0.15%)
META   170.17 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,316.05 (-0.03%)
AMZN   114.04 (+0.72%)
TSLA   742.34 (+1.03%)
NVDA   171.11 (+1.43%)
NIO   23.07 (+0.52%)
BABA   119.87 (+0.96%)
AMD   86.47 (+0.36%)
MU   60.03 (+2.13%)
CGC   3.83 (+1.06%)
T   20.92 (+0.67%)
GE   68.01 (+1.95%)
F   12.39 (+2.91%)
DIS   100.05 (+3.56%)
AMC   13.95 (-1.27%)
PFE   51.08 (-1.54%)
PYPL   76.56 (+0.82%)
NFLX   191.10 (+1.04%)
Stop Snoring with This Innovative, Muscle-Stimulating Device

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | Entrepreneur


While there are many methods to try to get better sleep, sometimes it comes down to a classic, pernicious problem: Snoring.

If you snore, it can be difficult to fall into a deep sleep. If the person you sleep with snores, it can be difficult to get to sleep at all. Whoever is the culprit, nip the snoring in the bud with the Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus.

When you sleep, your throat, tongue, and jaw all relax, which can narrow your throat's airway, restricting your breathing. That's what causes the snoring sound. Snore Circle aims to treat that problem at the source by stimulating the muscles under your chin using EMA+TENS technology to keep your airway open and air flowing freely and comfortably.

Snore Circle uses a high-precision sensor to detect snoring and then taps into a patented intelligent algorithm to emit a small, harmless electrical current to stimulate your nerves. It offers 30 intensity levels that the algorithm will navigate to identify the exact amount of energy needed to stop your snoring without waking you up.

Snore Circle uses a special grade conductive stripe that attaches to your chin (remember to shave any stubble) and pairs with the Snore Circle and Sleeplus apps to give you greater insight to your sleep. You can record all your sleeping activities, monitor the number of times you snore, assess the intensity of your snoring, and more so you can attempt to solve the problem once and for all, keeping you refreshed and ready to take on every day.

Treat yourself to a better night's sleep every night. Right now, the Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus is on sale for 15 percent off $119 at $99.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.



View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Latest Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

