S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
Virginia Republicans push for changes in marijuana law
Thai province declares emergency as oil slick hits beach
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Turkish leader names new statistics chief as inflation rises
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Setting Up a Hybrid Work Schedule That Works for You

Storm Malik hits northern Europe with force; at least 4 dead

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | Jari Tanner, Associated Press


Waves crash against a sailboat in Elsinore, Denmark, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, after a large winter storm caused havoc in Scandinavia with tens of thousands of people without electricity, trees uprooted and bridges closed. (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — A powerful winter storm swept through northern Europe over the weekend, killing at least four people, destroying houses and cars, closing bridges and causing flooding and halting transport while leaving thousands of households without electricity.

Storm Malik was advancing in the Nordic region on Sunday, bringing strong gusts of wind, and extensive rain and snowfall in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Malik reached the Nordic region and northern Germany late Saturday after moving in from Britain where it caused havoc with material damage and transport chaos, hitting Scotland particularly bad.

In Scotland, a boy and a 60-year-old woman were killed Saturday by falling trees as strong winds battered northern parts of Britain.

Wind gusts of more than 100 mph (160 kph) have been reported in parts of Scotland, causing widespread disruption to transport and power cuts to tens of thousands of homes.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon warned that another storm due to hit the region on Sunday may be “more severe for parts of Scotland” than anticipated.

In Denmark, excessively strong winds with heavy rain caused the temporary closure of several bridges on Saturday including the key Oeresund road and rail bridge connecting Copenhagen and the Swedish city of Malmo.

Danish media reported that a 78-year-old woman died from severe injuries after falling in strong winds. In neighboring Germany, local media reported that a man was killed on Saturday after being hit by a billboard that was loosened by the storm.

Flooding in many parts of Denmark caused substantial material damage. Several traffic crashes caused by falling trees and flying debris were reported to police.

Southern parts of Sweden were badly hit, too, and thousands of households were without electricity by Sunday afternoon. Ferries to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland were canceled because of strong winds.

Severe damage to houses, cars and boats, among other things, were reported in Norway while heavy snowfall throughout Finland caused road crashes and disrupted bus and train traffic in parts of the country.

___

Sylvia Hui contributed to this report from London.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.