Stratasys, WWE fall, PPG, Ovintiv rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Heska Corp., up $20.12 to $117.74.

M&M's maker Mars is buying the veterinary health company as it expands into that sector.

Teck Resources Ltd., up $7.15 to $43.65.

The mining company rejected a buyout offer from Glencore.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.72 to $76.68.

The biopharmaceutical company is reportedly considering a sale, along with licensing agreements.

Ovintiv Inc., up $4.30 to $40.38.

The energy company raised its dividend and gave investors a strong production update.

PPG Industries Inc., up $6.46 to $140.04.

The paint and coatings maker raised its first-quarter earnings forecast.

Extra Space Storage Inc., down $8.42 to $154.51.

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust is buying Life Storage.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $1.96 to $89.30.

Endeavor Group Holdings, which runs Ultimate Fighting Championship, is buying the entertainment company.

Stratasys Ltd., down 15 cents to $16.38.

The maker of 3D printers rejected a buyout offer from Nano Dimension.

