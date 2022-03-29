S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race
Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world
3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Streamline Your Data Management with This Clever Tool

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Every business these days needs a strategy to work with massive amounts of data. Between vendor and customer relationships, marketing analytics, and much more, you're always gathering data and you always need ways to organize and use it to draw business insights. This often means needing multiple platforms to achieve a single end goal. However, with Stackby Spreadsheet Database, that's no longer the case.

Stackby is a single, flexible, collaborative workspace that combines the ease of spreadsheets, the functionality of databases, and bridges them through no-code API connectors. More than a spreadsheet, Stackby says it provides a relational database at your fingertips to organize data in ways that make sense to your business. It offers more than 25 unique column data types to build your perfect relational database and helps you evolve it into a powerful custom solution with filtering tools and endless real-time collaboration with your entire team. You can pull data from all of your various sources, visualize it in myriad ways, and connect to more than 2,000 apps to analyze and draw the insights you need. And you can do it all automatically.

Stackby works in a web browser, mobile app, or even with a Chrome extension so it's always ready to go whenever or wherever you want to work with your business's data.

Stackby has earned a range of accolades, including a YourStory Tech30 Award, multiple G2 Easiest Admin and High Performer Awards, and was a GeatApp top category leader in Database in 2021. It's also earned 4.8 stars on Capterra and AppSumo.

Work smarter, not harder. Right now, you can get a lifetime Personal Plan to Stackby Spreadsheet Database for 77 percent off $300 at just $69.

Prices subject to change.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


