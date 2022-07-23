Streamline Your Design Flow with This Massive Icon Library





There are so many products out there boasting the same features, claiming to solve the same problems, that sometimes words aren't good enough to set yourself apart. Sometimes, your design needs to do the talking. However, with the high cost of designers and the difficulty of creating outstanding UI/UX yourself, you may need a little help.

That's where Noun Project comes in. Noun Project is an online platform that allows you to supercharge presentations, marketing materials, design projects, social media content, and more with a visual language that says more with less. The icon library contains more than five million icons created by designers from all over the world, allowing you to customize all of your content and materials with unlimited, royalty-free icons. Icons cover categories as diverse as AI and UI elements to house plants and more.

In addition to the icon library, you'll also be able to customize each icon's color, size, rotation, as well as background shape or color. You can easily drag and drop icons into your workflow via the Mac app or through plugins for Adobe, Google, PowerPoint, or Word. It's like having an interactive design assistant on hand to help you illustrate complicated ideas with simplified icons.

NounPro has earned 4.8 stars on G2, where one reviewer writes, "I love the consistent aesthetic of The Noun Project. There are also tons of options available for every project. I'm always astounded by how easy it is to implement, especially with website design projects."

Great design allows you to speak to your audience in intuitive ways with a visual language that transcends languages and borders. Right now, you can get a five-year Noun Project Unlimited Individual Plan for 59 percent off $199 at just $79.99 for a limited time.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.