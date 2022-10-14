S&P 500   3,669.91
Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies

Fri., October 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Striking workers gather at the entrance of the TotalEnergies oil depot, Thursday, Oct.13, 2022 outside Dunkirk, northern France. French President Emmanuel Macron promised the situation in the country's gas stations will soon be back to "normal" as the government started requisitioning some workers at ExxonMobil's Esso gas stations amid an ongoing strike that is making life difficult for French drivers. The government is considering making a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities, depending on the outcome of salary negotiations . (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France seriously disrupted fuel supplies Friday after the left-wing CGT union rejected a deal over a pay increase that two other unions had agreed to.

The CFDT and CFE-CGC unions, which together represent a majority of the group's French workers, agreed overnight to a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus. But The CGT rejected the deal, holding out for a 10% pay rise.

Strikers are demanding higher wages from what they feel should be their share of windfall profits generated by high oil and gas prices amid the global energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The CGT called for a nationwide day of strike on Tuesday across French industry, railway and other sectors.

Separately, strikes at ExxonMobil’s Esso wing in France appeared to be over Friday after the CFDT and CFE-CGC unions reached a salary hike deal earlier this week.

The Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, said Friday she was hoping for a return to normality “as quickly as possible,” helped by government-ordered worker requisitions at two fuel depots in western and northern France.

The requisition orders aim at “ensuring that the French get out of that nightmare, that unbearable situation,” Pannier-Runacher said on LCI television.

Long lines of cars could be seen across France as drivers were waiting sometimes for several hours to fill up their cars. Many gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries.

About 30% of France’s gas stations are experiencing temporary shortages, with the Paris area and northern France being the most affected.

