Strong Earnings Lift Spirits During Winning Week

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach
China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Charly Jordan Knows The Importance Of Perseverance And Structure As An Entrepreneur

Strong Earnings Lift Spirits During Winning Week

Last updated on Sunday, July 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This week was marked by a somewhat shaky but nevertheless encouraging rally by the broader market, as upbeat earnings gave sentiment a boost. Coming off last week's impressive surge, the market pulled back by the end of the day on Monday as recession fears crept back in. The following day, however, all three major benchmarks scored their best days since June 24, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) logging a 754-point win. Stocks stayed strong through the middle of the week until Friday's dip, with the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) stringing on three-straight triple-digit gains. At this point, all three indexes are on track for strong weekly wins. 

Notable Earnings Reports

Earnings season was in full swing this week. Bank earnings took the spotlight at the beginning of the week -- when Goldman Sachs's (GS), report injected some positivity into the market on Monday. Dow members IBM (IBM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stepped into the earnings confessional as well, with the former experiencing a sharp downturn after the company's warning regarding its free cash flow for the year.

Netflix (NFLX) kicked the FAANGs off on Wednesday with a lackluster quarterly report. Most notably, the streaming service announced a narrower-than-expected subscriber loss, and forecast strong subscriber growth for the next quarter. Elsewhere, analysts reacted to Tesla (TLSA) earnings on Thursday, while Snap's (SNAP) post-earnings plummet sent the Nasdaq spiraling on Friday. 

Alternative Energy Making Headlines

U.S President Joe Biden announced a series of executive actions regarding climate change on Wednesday, following the collapse of a more ambitious bill -- which sent alternative energy stocks lower last week. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun Inc (RUN) and Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) amid the news, citing risky cash flow prospects due to the potential recession. Meanwhile,  Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) ran into a historically bullish trendline on the charts as it rebounded from last week's slump.  

Rate Decision Coming Up Next Week

Next week could bring a major interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with many expecting a full-basis point hike after June's red-hot inflation reading. Meanwhile, the earnings docket is packed with several big reports, including those from a few FAANG stocks. Meanwhile, see how markets may respond after the aforementioned CPI reading.  

 


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.