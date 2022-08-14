S&P 500   4,280.15
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The 7 Types Of People Every Entrepreneur Needs In Their Inner Circle -- And How To Find Them
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Strong explosion hits market in Armenia's capital

Sun., August 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion hit a large market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble.

The Interfax news agency cited Armenia's emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold. The market is about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center of Yerevan.

Russia's state news agency Tass cited the city's mayor as saying an unspecified number of people were trapped in rubble.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

