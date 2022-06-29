×
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
How to Profit In The Bear Market
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group 
Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist
Strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses, official warns

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — As the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russia's minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the country's businesses could suffer if the trend persists.

The ruble hit all-time lows in the first weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February, dropping as much as 50%, to 150 against the U.S. dollar. It then began recovering, and this month has reached its highest exchange rate since May 2015.

The Russian Central Bank's official exchange rate Wednesday was 52.9 to the dollar. Although the rate is seen by some as a sign that Russia is weathering Western sanctions, the strong ruble makes Russian exports more expensive.

“I think my colleagues will confirm that the profitability of many industries, even export-oriented, has become negative at the current exchange rate,” economic development minister Maxim Reshetnikov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

"If such a situation will last for several more months, I think many enterprises may come to the idea not only of curtailing investment processes, but also of the need to adjust current production plans and reduce production volumes,” he said.

Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina this month suggested that Russia should broadly reorient its economy away from relying on revenue from exports.

Analysts say the ruble's strength reflects high global prices for oil and natural gas and that wide-ranging sanctions mean Russia is buying fewer imports.


Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

