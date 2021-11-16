S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Big Earnings Surprises Make These 3 Stocks Buys
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Stocks wobble on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings
S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Big Earnings Surprises Make These 3 Stocks Buys
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Stocks wobble on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings
S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Big Earnings Surprises Make These 3 Stocks Buys
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Stocks wobble on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings
S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Big Earnings Surprises Make These 3 Stocks Buys
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Stocks wobble on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

Strong sales, profit from Walmart on cusp of holiday season

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press


Clientes compran en una tienda Walmart en Vernon Hills, Illinois, el domingo 23 de mayo de 2021. (AP Foto/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart topped almost all expectations in the third quarter, an encouraging sign for the upcoming holiday shopping season already beset by snarled supply chains and rising costs.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company also raised its full-year earnings guidance and shares rose before the opening bell Tuesday.

It did not escape some of the supply chain issues that have settled across almost every economic sector. Consolidated gross profit rate took a hit primarily due to increased supply chain costs, the company said, in addition to other issues.

In addition to rising costs for shipping and goods, Walmart is also spending more on wages for its workers. The company is chartering vessels to ensure that store shelves are stocked for the holidays.

Walmart posted a profit of $3.1 billion, or $1.11 per share, during the three-month period ended Oct. 31. That compares with a net profit in the year-ago period of $5.13 billion, or $1.80 per share.

Adjusted results for the fiscal third quarter were $1.45 per share. That's a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey a survey of industry analysts by FactSet.

Sales rose 4.1% to $139.21 billion, better than the $135.43 billion industry analysts expected.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores rose 9.2%, an increase from the 5.2% pace during the second quarter and 6% increase in the first. Online spending growth is being compared with last year's pandemic-induced shopping sprees. There was a 37% increase in the fiscal first quarter and 69% increase in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Food sales rose nearly 10% during the quarter reflecting strong market share gains and low to mid-single digit inflation. Sales of general merchandise rose in the mid-single digit percentages, fueled by back-to-school shopping and holiday décor.

The company expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be up around 5% for the current fourth quarter.

______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio on Twitter.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.