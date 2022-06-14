Struggling Best Buy Stock Sinks After Downgrade

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) stock is 1.8% lower in premarket trading, last seen at $68.20, following a bear note from Bank of America Securities. The brokerage firm downgraded BBY to "neutral" from "buy," noting some concern over Best Buy's earnings in 2023.

Coming into today, the majority of covering brokerages were hesitant toward the security, with 10 of 16 rating it a "hold" or worse; however, the six "strong buy" recommendations on Best Buy stock leave ample room for additional downgrades. What's more, the 12-month consensus price target of $91.14 -- a 33.3% premium to last night's close -- could signal a round of price-target adjustments is overdue.

Short sellers are building their positions. Short interest rose 2% over the most recent reporting period, and the 13.98 million shares sold short make up 7% of the stock's available float, or nearly one week's worth of pent-up buying power.

The options pits lean bearish, too. This is per BBY's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.64, which sits higher than just 93% of readings from the last year. In other words, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.

Additionally, the stock's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.32 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sits higher than 85% of readings from the past year, showing a penchant for bearish bets in the last two weeks.

Should today's premarket losses hold, the security will open at its lowest level since May 2020. Pressure from the 20-day moving average has kept a lid on the shares in recent weeks, while, longer term, BBY has failed to close above its 200- and 320-day trendlines in all of 2022. This ample pressure on the charts, paired with a seven-month losing streak, has Best Buy stock down 31.6% year-to-date.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.