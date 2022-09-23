50% OFF
S&P 500   3,693.23 (-1.72%)
DOW   29,590.41 (-1.62%)
QQQ   275.51 (-1.63%)
AAPL   150.43 (-1.51%)
MSFT   237.92 (-1.27%)
META   140.41 (-1.69%)
GOOGL   98.74 (-1.40%)
AMZN   113.78 (-3.01%)
TSLA   275.33 (-4.59%)
NVDA   125.16 (-0.36%)
NIO   17.64 (-3.87%)
BABA   78.80 (-2.37%)
AMD   67.96 (-2.22%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   50.10 (+0.89%)
CGC   2.84 (+4.41%)
F   12.31 (-3.60%)
GE   64.55 (-1.24%)
DIS   99.50 (-2.60%)
AMC   7.99 (+1.78%)
PYPL   86.97 (-0.79%)
PFE   44.08 (-1.10%)
NFLX   226.41 (-4.49%)
Struggling Juventus reports record financial loss

Fri., September 23, 2022 | The Associated Press

Juventus players walk off the pitch after the Serie A soccer match between Monza and Juventus, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Monza won 1-0. (Claudio Grassi/LaPresse via AP)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus reported a record loss of 254.3 million euros ($246 million) for the 2021-22 financial year at a board of directors meeting on Friday — adding to its recent struggles on the field.

It’s the fifth consecutive year Juventus has reported a loss, and it’s 44.4 million euros ($43 million) more than in 2020-21.

Juventus said the increase in losses was mainly due to decreased income from TV rights and media revenues due to fewer Champions League matches.

Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the first knockout round of last season’s Champions League.

The Bianconeri have also lost their opening two matches of this season’s Champions League — to Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica — and have won just two of seven Serie A games.

Last weekend, Juventus lost at promoted Monza — raising questions about the status of coach Massimiliano Allegri.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

