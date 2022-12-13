Struggling Semiconductor Stock Seeing Options Surge

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is up 2.2% at $70.07 at last glance, looking to secure only its second win in the last eight days. Pressure at the $80 level has been keeping a firm lid on gains as of late, an area that coincides with AMD's 120-day moving average. Year-to-date, the chipmaker is down 51.3%.

Options bears have been eyeing AMD amid the recent downtrend. The stock landed on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of names with the most options volume in the past 10 days. In that time period, 1,839,648 calls and 2,209,083 puts exchanged hands. The most popular contract during this time was the January 2023 65-strike put, followed by the 70-strike put in the same standard series. It's also worth noting that the top five most active positions were puts.

Plus, at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), AMD's put/call ratio of 1.08 over these past two weeks ranks higher than all other readings in its annual range.

Options are certainly an intriguing route, per the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a relatively high 82 out of 100, this means AMD has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

