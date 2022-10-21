Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,686.70 (+0.57%)
DOW   30,553.37 (+0.72%)
QQQ   269.96 (+0.32%)
AAPL   144.74 (+0.94%)
MSFT   237.15 (+0.42%)
META   128.25 (-2.49%)
GOOGL   99.34 (-0.63%)
AMZN   116.20 (+0.82%)
TSLA   208.61 (+0.64%)
NVDA   121.35 (-0.48%)
NIO   10.68 (-2.64%)
BABA   70.94 (-1.50%)
AMD   56.60 (-2.03%)
T   16.91 (+1.02%)
MU   55.07 (+2.55%)
CGC   2.28 (-3.80%)
F   11.93 (+1.36%)
GE   70.87 (+1.29%)
DIS   98.98 (+0.40%)
AMC   6.32 (-0.47%)
PYPL   83.10 (-1.98%)
PFE   44.74 (+4.26%)
NFLX   275.25 (+2.64%)
S&P 500   3,686.70 (+0.57%)
DOW   30,553.37 (+0.72%)
QQQ   269.96 (+0.32%)
AAPL   144.74 (+0.94%)
MSFT   237.15 (+0.42%)
META   128.25 (-2.49%)
GOOGL   99.34 (-0.63%)
AMZN   116.20 (+0.82%)
TSLA   208.61 (+0.64%)
NVDA   121.35 (-0.48%)
NIO   10.68 (-2.64%)
BABA   70.94 (-1.50%)
AMD   56.60 (-2.03%)
T   16.91 (+1.02%)
MU   55.07 (+2.55%)
CGC   2.28 (-3.80%)
F   11.93 (+1.36%)
GE   70.87 (+1.29%)
DIS   98.98 (+0.40%)
AMC   6.32 (-0.47%)
PYPL   83.10 (-1.98%)
PFE   44.74 (+4.26%)
NFLX   275.25 (+2.64%)
S&P 500   3,686.70 (+0.57%)
DOW   30,553.37 (+0.72%)
QQQ   269.96 (+0.32%)
AAPL   144.74 (+0.94%)
MSFT   237.15 (+0.42%)
META   128.25 (-2.49%)
GOOGL   99.34 (-0.63%)
AMZN   116.20 (+0.82%)
TSLA   208.61 (+0.64%)
NVDA   121.35 (-0.48%)
NIO   10.68 (-2.64%)
BABA   70.94 (-1.50%)
AMD   56.60 (-2.03%)
T   16.91 (+1.02%)
MU   55.07 (+2.55%)
CGC   2.28 (-3.80%)
F   11.93 (+1.36%)
GE   70.87 (+1.29%)
DIS   98.98 (+0.40%)
AMC   6.32 (-0.47%)
PYPL   83.10 (-1.98%)
PFE   44.74 (+4.26%)
NFLX   275.25 (+2.64%)
S&P 500   3,686.70 (+0.57%)
DOW   30,553.37 (+0.72%)
QQQ   269.96 (+0.32%)
AAPL   144.74 (+0.94%)
MSFT   237.15 (+0.42%)
META   128.25 (-2.49%)
GOOGL   99.34 (-0.63%)
AMZN   116.20 (+0.82%)
TSLA   208.61 (+0.64%)
NVDA   121.35 (-0.48%)
NIO   10.68 (-2.64%)
BABA   70.94 (-1.50%)
AMD   56.60 (-2.03%)
T   16.91 (+1.02%)
MU   55.07 (+2.55%)
CGC   2.28 (-3.80%)
F   11.93 (+1.36%)
GE   70.87 (+1.29%)
DIS   98.98 (+0.40%)
AMC   6.32 (-0.47%)
PYPL   83.10 (-1.98%)
PFE   44.74 (+4.26%)
NFLX   275.25 (+2.64%)

Student debt forgiveness causes monthly deficit to jump 562%

Fri., October 21, 2022 | Josh Boak, Associated Press

President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda while visiting the under construction Fern Hollow Bridge, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The Treasury Department said Friday that the federal budget deficit was 562% higher on a monthly basis compared to September 2021—largely reflecting President Biden's plans to forgive student debt. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Treasury Department said Friday that the federal budget deficit was 562% higher on a monthly basis compared with September 2021, largely reflecting President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student debt.

Despite the monthly increase, over the fiscal year that ended last month, the federal budget deficit fell $1.4 trillion. It roughly halved in size because of the end of spending tied to coronavirus pandemic relief and higher tax revenues as more Americans found jobs.

The federal budget deficit totaled $1.38 trillion this year. That's down from $2.78 trillion in fiscal 2021. Biden intends to speak about the figures on Friday as a sign that he has been responsible with federal finances.

Still, the federal deficit jumped in the final fiscal year month of September because of the Democratic president's plans to forgive student debt as the Education Department modified the terms of its loans for college and graduate school.

Biden in August announced $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness.

Biden's plan makes 20 million people eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.

Federal finances improved over the past 12 months as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 4.7% in September 2021. The job gains enabled tax revenues to jump 21% from a year ago, while overall spending fell 8% as the government's coronavirus-related aid has faded.

In May, the Congressional Budget Office expected the federal deficit to fall in 2023 and then start to rise in the years ahead to $2.25 trillion a decade from now.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.