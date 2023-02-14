Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,136.13 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,089.27 (-0.46%)
QQQ   306.75 (+0.74%)
AAPL   153.20 (-0.42%)
MSFT   272.17 (+0.31%)
META   179.48 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+0.07%)
AMZN   99.70 (+0.16%)
TSLA   209.25 (+7.51%)
NVDA   229.71 (+5.43%)
NIO   10.31 (+0.00%)
BABA   104.22 (-0.54%)
AMD   85.95 (+3.39%)
T   19.15 (-0.57%)
F   12.97 (-0.92%)
MU   62.07 (+3.24%)
CGC   2.32 (+1.31%)
GE   83.54 (+1.04%)
DIS   107.66 (+0.00%)
AMC   4.50 (-3.85%)
PFE   43.72 (-0.61%)
PYPL   77.26 (-2.76%)
NFLX   359.96 (+0.39%)
Subway says it's exploring selling the sandwich company

Tue., February 14, 2023 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Subway said Tuesday that it's exploring a possible sale of the sandwich company.

Milford, Connecticut-based Subway has been privately owned since its founding in 1965. It’s now one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, with 37,000 outlets in more than 100 countries.

In a statement posted on its website, Subway said there is no timetable for a sale or even assurance that a sale will go through. J.P. Morgan is advising the company and will conduct the sale exploration process.

Subway has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway took notice, and began a program to modernize its stores in 2017. In 2021, it refreshed its menu and upgraded ingredients; last year it introduced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.

Subway said 2022 was a record year for the brand, which has now posted eight consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.

