Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)
S&P 500   3,640.47 (-2.11%)
DOW   29,225.61 (-1.54%)
QQQ   271.87 (-2.88%)
AAPL   142.48 (-4.91%)
MSFT   237.50 (-1.48%)
META   136.41 (-3.67%)
GOOGL   97.42 (-2.63%)
AMZN   114.80 (-2.72%)
TSLA   268.21 (-6.81%)
NVDA   122.20 (-4.05%)
NIO   15.58 (-10.10%)
BABA   79.06 (-2.38%)
AMD   64.14 (-6.17%)
T   15.53 (-1.90%)
MU   50.01 (-1.94%)
CGC   2.78 (-8.55%)
F   11.47 (-5.83%)
GE   62.73 (-2.68%)
DIS   97.45 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.10 (-7.43%)
PYPL   88.70 (-2.66%)
PFE   44.16 (-0.61%)
NFLX   239.71 (-2.24%)

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

Thu., September 29, 2022 | Wayne Parry, Associated Press

The exterior of the Borgata casino, left, and its Water Club hotel, right, are seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022, a New York man sued the Borgata, its parent company and an online betting partner, alleging they paid him $30,000 a month not to report regular malfunctions of online games that caused him to be disconnected and lose out on winning hands. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New York City man is suing an Atlantic City casino, its parent company and its online betting partner, alleging he was repeatedly disconnected while gambling online, and was given payments to prevent him from reporting the malfunctions to New Jersey gambling regulators during a nine-month span in which he wagered over $29 million.

Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler — a fact he says was well-known to defendants in the case including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in state Superior Court in Middlesex County, Antar accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. His lawsuit asserts that he experienced thousands of disconnections from the online platforms, often when he had a winning hand that was then wiped out.

His lawyer, Christopher Gramiccioni, said Antar experienced a disconnection rate approaching 50% during the nine months covered by the lawsuit. He added Antar, 46, had lost “easily hundreds of thousands of dollars” during that time.

“It's one thing if you have technical issues intermittently,” said Gramiccioni, a former Monmouth County prosecutor. “It is quite another when you have them 50% of the time. The casino did not take corrective action as required. They kept doubling down and giving him $30,000 a month, feeding him extra money to try to avoid scrutiny by the regulatory agencies.”

The Borgata and MGM declined comment through a spokesman. Entain did not reply to requests for comment.

New Jersey is in the process of deciding whether to extend its law authorizing internet gambling for another 10 years.

Antar is a convicted fraudster who faces the prospect of additional prison time in November for a scheme in which he cheated friends and relatives of money he used to feed his compulsive gambling habit. In the most recent case, he has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.


He also is the nephew of Eddie Antar, who founded the Crazy Eddie electronics stores in the 1970s and 1980s, who defrauded investors out of more than $74 million. Eddie Antar died in 2016.

In 2013, Sam Antar was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for taking $225,000 in a fraudulent investment scheme.

“I've been in prison once, and I'm probably facing prison again, and it all had to do with me not being able to admit to myself I was a compulsive gambler," Antar said in an interview with The Associated Press Thursday. “When I look at what I did, I'm sick about it. A lot of people have this problem and they need help.”

In his lawsuit, Antar claims he alerted numerous employees and officials with the gambling companies to the fact that there was a serious, recurring problem with disconnections, but that they knowingly kept malfunctioning games available to the public because they were too profitable to take down.

He says his complaints were made to local supervisors and VIP hosts, an online complaint portal, and even to the president of the casino and the CEO of its parent company.

He also claims the companies paid him near-daily bonuses totaling $30,000 a month to keep him playing and to entice him not to report problems with the games to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. His lawyer says Antar never contacted the enforcement division, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Antar played live dealer blackjack and online slots, sometimes for 24 hours straight, he said in his lawsuit; he bet more than $5 million in one 16-day period in January 2020. During the nine month period covered in the suit, he made more than 100,000 online bets.

Antar said employees acknowledged problems with the system were affecting other customers as well. In a July 17, 2019 text and email conversation, Antar quotes one as telling him “other players are not getting anywhere near what you are getting” in terms of compensation for being kicked offline while gambling.

The suit also references an Oct. 8, 2019 text message from an MGM representative that read, “OK, let's do this: I need you (to) email me that we are closing the case and that you will no longer contact (the Borgata president) or the DGE about the case,” referring to the Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Antar, the suit asserted, had no choice but to agree.

“I just needed to keep gambling,” Antar said.

He said he is not currently gambling, having made his last bet on Feb. 3, 2021.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
3.1481 of 5 stars		$29.98-2.1%0.03%4.20Moderate Buy$52.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International right now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.