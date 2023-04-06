QQQ   318.05 (+0.67%)
AAPL   164.66 (+0.55%)
MSFT   291.60 (+2.55%)
META   216.10 (+2.18%)
GOOGL   108.42 (+3.78%)
AMZN   102.06 (+0.95%)
TSLA   185.06 (-0.25%)
NVDA   270.37 (+0.58%)
NIO   9.01 (+0.56%)
BABA   102.74 (+4.25%)
AMD   92.47 (-0.10%)
T   19.65 (-1.16%)
F   12.33 (-0.80%)
MU   58.56 (+2.70%)
CGC   1.58 (-0.63%)
GE   93.60 (-0.69%)
DIS   99.97 (+0.06%)
AMC   4.90 (+20.99%)
PFE   41.50 (-0.12%)
PYPL   74.96 (+1.83%)
NFLX   339.33 (-0.88%)
Suit tossed: Sweetgreen swaps salad name to appease Chipotle

Thu., April 6, 2023 | The Associated Press

A lawsuit over a salad has been tossed.

Sweetgreen said Thursday it will change the name of one of its salads in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this week by Chipotle.

Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen added the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl to its menu last week. On Tuesday, Chipotle sued Sweetgreen in federal court in California, saying the rival restaurant chain was infringing on its trademark by using the word “chipotle” — a jalapeno chili pepper that has been smoked and dried — to sell a product that is similar to a salad that Chipotle sells.

Sweetgreen said it will change the name of the salad to Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl as part of an agreement to resolve the lawsuit.

“We are looking forward to putting this lawsuit behind us as we continue to connect more people to real food,” Sweetgreen said in a statement.

Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle said it was pleased that Sweetgreen is changing the name and believes the new name protects its trademarks.

“We will continue our vigilance in protecting our intellectual property in the marketplace,” said Chipotle.

