Sundial Growers Stock’s Valuation is Still Too High

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Yesterday, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) announced that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 21. Sundial Growers is the largest private sector cannabis and liquor retailer in Canada. SNDL operates in four segments: cannabis production and cultivation, cannabis retail, liquor retail, and investments, which deploys capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry. At last glance, SNDL was trading down 5.4% at $0.34.

Sundial Growers stock has decreased about 60% over the past 12 months and SNDL is currently trading down 63% since peaking at a 52-week high of $0.96 reached last November. Additionally, shares of SNDL have dropped in price 42% year-to-date and are down 6% over the past month. However, Sundial Growers stock has recovered 24% since bottoming at a multi-year low of $0.29 in mid-June.

Nonetheless, the company continues to be overvalued at a price-sales ratio of 16.02. Sundial is also expected to remain unprofitable throughout 2022 with estimates suggesting it will end the fiscal year with -$0.01 in earnings, still signaling a $0.08 expected increase in comparison to their fiscal 2021 eps of -$0.09.

The cannabis and liquor retailer has produced consistent top- and bottom-line declines in recent years, reporting a 7.9% decrease in revenues and a $9.3 million increase in net losses for fiscal 2021. Sundial Growers also reported a 19.7% decline in revenues and a $31.8 million increase in net losses for fiscal 2020.

Overall, SNDL’s strongest selling points seem to be found on its balance sheet and in its revenue growth expectations for the coming years. Sundial Growers currently owes $266.43 million in total debt and holds $492.87 million in cash on the balance sheet, which should help the cannabis business stay afloat for a while. However, Sundial Growers stock's fundamentals present too many uncertainties for the risk to be worth the potential losses.

Short interest has been on the rise, up 9.2% during the most recent reporting period. This accounts for 10% of the stock's total available float, or nearly three days' worth of pent-up buying power.


