Sundial Growers Stock’s Valuation is Still Too High

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)

Sundial Growers Stock’s Valuation is Still Too High

Last updated on Monday, July 11, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Yesterday, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) announced that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 21. Sundial Growers is the largest private sector cannabis and liquor retailer in Canada. SNDL operates in four segments: cannabis production and cultivation, cannabis retail, liquor retail, and investments, which deploys capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry. At last glance, SNDL was trading down 5.4% at $0.34.

Sundial Growers stock has decreased about 60% over the past 12 months and SNDL is currently trading down 63% since peaking at a 52-week high of $0.96 reached last November. Additionally, shares of SNDL have dropped in price 42% year-to-date and are down 6% over the past month. However, Sundial Growers stock has recovered 24% since bottoming at a multi-year low of $0.29 in mid-June.

Nonetheless, the company continues to be overvalued at a price-sales ratio of 16.02. Sundial is also expected to remain unprofitable throughout 2022 with estimates suggesting it will end the fiscal year with -$0.01 in earnings, still signaling a $0.08 expected increase in comparison to their fiscal 2021 eps of -$0.09.

The cannabis and liquor retailer has produced consistent top- and bottom-line declines in recent years, reporting a 7.9% decrease in revenues and a $9.3 million increase in net losses for fiscal 2021. Sundial Growers also reported a 19.7% decline in revenues and a $31.8 million increase in net losses for fiscal 2020.

Overall, SNDL’s strongest selling points seem to be found on its balance sheet and in its revenue growth expectations for the coming years. Sundial Growers currently owes $266.43 million in total debt and holds $492.87 million in cash on the balance sheet, which should help the cannabis business stay afloat for a while. However, Sundial Growers stock's fundamentals present too many uncertainties for the risk to be worth the potential losses.

Short interest has been on the rise, up 9.2% during the most recent reporting period. This accounts for 10% of the stock's total available float, or nearly three days' worth of pent-up buying power.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.