Supplier to hire 630 near Hyundai's EV plant in Georgia

S&P 500   3,806.80 (+0.96%)
DOW   32,827.00 (+1.31%)
QQQ   267.59 (+1.10%)
AAPL   138.92 (+0.39%)
MSFT   227.87 (+2.93%)
META   96.72 (+6.53%)
GOOGL   88.49 (+2.21%)
AMZN   90.53 (-0.49%)
TSLA   197.08 (-5.01%)
NVDA   143.01 (+1.02%)
NIO   10.98 (-5.99%)
BABA   69.71 (-0.14%)
AMD   63.08 (+1.43%)
T   18.36 (+0.22%)
MU   56.56 (+0.71%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.70 (+1.41%)
GE   83.46 (+2.95%)
DIS   100.43 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.33 (-5.66%)
PYPL   77.66 (+3.30%)
PFE   47.09 (-0.28%)
NFLX   258.60 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   3,806.80 (+0.96%)
DOW   32,827.00 (+1.31%)
QQQ   267.59 (+1.10%)
AAPL   138.92 (+0.39%)
MSFT   227.87 (+2.93%)
META   96.72 (+6.53%)
GOOGL   88.49 (+2.21%)
AMZN   90.53 (-0.49%)
TSLA   197.08 (-5.01%)
NVDA   143.01 (+1.02%)
NIO   10.98 (-5.99%)
BABA   69.71 (-0.14%)
AMD   63.08 (+1.43%)
T   18.36 (+0.22%)
MU   56.56 (+0.71%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.70 (+1.41%)
GE   83.46 (+2.95%)
DIS   100.43 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.33 (-5.66%)
PYPL   77.66 (+3.30%)
PFE   47.09 (-0.28%)
NFLX   258.60 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   3,806.80 (+0.96%)
DOW   32,827.00 (+1.31%)
QQQ   267.59 (+1.10%)
AAPL   138.92 (+0.39%)
MSFT   227.87 (+2.93%)
META   96.72 (+6.53%)
GOOGL   88.49 (+2.21%)
AMZN   90.53 (-0.49%)
TSLA   197.08 (-5.01%)
NVDA   143.01 (+1.02%)
NIO   10.98 (-5.99%)
BABA   69.71 (-0.14%)
AMD   63.08 (+1.43%)
T   18.36 (+0.22%)
MU   56.56 (+0.71%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.70 (+1.41%)
GE   83.46 (+2.95%)
DIS   100.43 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.33 (-5.66%)
PYPL   77.66 (+3.30%)
PFE   47.09 (-0.28%)
NFLX   258.60 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   3,806.80 (+0.96%)
DOW   32,827.00 (+1.31%)
QQQ   267.59 (+1.10%)
AAPL   138.92 (+0.39%)
MSFT   227.87 (+2.93%)
META   96.72 (+6.53%)
GOOGL   88.49 (+2.21%)
AMZN   90.53 (-0.49%)
TSLA   197.08 (-5.01%)
NVDA   143.01 (+1.02%)
NIO   10.98 (-5.99%)
BABA   69.71 (-0.14%)
AMD   63.08 (+1.43%)
T   18.36 (+0.22%)
MU   56.56 (+0.71%)
CGC   3.21 (-2.43%)
F   13.70 (+1.41%)
GE   83.46 (+2.95%)
DIS   100.43 (+0.85%)
AMC   5.33 (-5.66%)
PYPL   77.66 (+3.30%)
PFE   47.09 (-0.28%)
NFLX   258.60 (-0.84%)

Supplier to hire 630 near Hyundai's EV plant in Georgia

Mon., November 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An auto parts manufacturer plans to hire 630 workers at a new factory in southeast Georgia to supply Hyundai Motor Group's first U.S. electric vehicle plant that's under construction nearby, state officials said Monday.

Joon Georgia will invest $317 million to produce parts in Bulloch County, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said in a news release. The supplier will open shop roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of the southeast Georgia site where Hyundai executives broke ground on the new EV plant two weeks ago.

The company is “the first of many” expected to come to Georgia to supply the $5.5 billion Hyundai plant in Bryan County, Kemp said in a statement. The automaker plans to open its Georgia plant in 2025, producing up to 300,000 electric vehicles per year.

Joon Georgia is a subsidiary of Ajin USA, which supplies parts to other Hyundai plants. It already operates a facility in Cusseta, Alabama, near the Georgia line that makes parts for Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Alabama, as well as for Kia's auto plant in West Point, Georgia.

The Joon Georgia factory near the Hyundai EV plant is expected to open near Statesboro in mid-2024, Kemp's office said.

“Joon Georgia’s announcement today is a landmark moment as we drive Georgia’s automotive industry into the future,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, in a statement.

State and local officials in Georgia lured Hyundai with tax breaks and incentives worth $1.8 billion, making it the state's largest economic development deal.

Wilson and other Georgia officials have insisted it’s a worthwhile investment. In addition to Hyundai hiring 8,100 workers, suppliers are expected to create thousands of additional jobs in the state.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.