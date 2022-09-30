Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid

S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)

Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid

Fri., September 30, 2022 | David Koenig, AP Business Writer

Island residents walk around the downtown area on the island of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, as a Category 4 hurricane on the southwest coast of Florida. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Crews are beginning to repair — and in some cases, rebuild — Florida's power grid after the state was pummeled by Hurricane Ian.

Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to do the work. But power-industry officials warn that kinks in the nation's supply chain could slow the recovery if Ian causes more damage as it spins up the Atlantic coast, or when another natural disaster strikes somewhere else in the U.S.

Eric Silagy, CEO of Florida Power & Light, said that Friday evening 850,000 of the utility's customers who lost power in the storm remained without power, but 1.2 million had power restored during the day.

Ian crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.

Silagy said earlier this week that the company had set aside enough generators in the months before Ian to complete repairs.

Nationally, however, there is a shortage of distribution transformers that take electricity from high-voltage lines and reduce it to levels that can be used in homes and businesses, industry officials said.

“It's a critical component to the electrical grid that has been in scarce supply for a number of months now,” said Joy Ditto, president and CEO of the American Public Power Association. “We started to recognize it as a national concern in late winter, early spring, and the situation is getting worse.”

It used to take about three months for a transformer to show up after being ordered, but now it is taking more than a year, Ditto said. She said that is limiting the ability of companies to stockpile the boxes, and as a result, they are increasingly swapping boxes with utilities facing a shortage.

There are about a half-dozen U.S. manufacturers of the transformers that are dealing with labor and raw-materials shortages. Ditto said the main choke point is the specialty steel used in transformers — there is only one U.S. manufacturer for that. Her group and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association asked the Energy Department in May to suspend a 2016 efficiency standard that they say is partly responsible for the steel shortage, but the department has not gone along.


Scott Aaronson, an official at the Edison Electric Institute, which represents for-profit utilities, said the industry is prioritizing supplies during hurricane and wildfire season.

“These efforts help to ensure we are ready to share materials with companies impacted by Hurricane Ian if necessary,” he said by email.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.