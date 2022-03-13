Support Your Primary Business Venture with a Side Hustle





The post-pandemic economy is raging, but with inflation running rampant, it can be difficult for small businesses to keep up. If you run a small business and are struggling with higher costs, it may be a good idea to try to open up additional income streams. Fortunately, the internet makes that easier than ever these days. To help yourself earn a little extra money without putting in a lot of extra work, check out The Online Passive Income in 2022 Bundle. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $1,190).

This bundle includes 11 courses from Educational Engineering (4.1/5 instructor rating), a leading team in online education with more than 13 years of experience. The comprehensive course load will teach you how to grow your wealth and diversify your income through a range of projects like affiliate marketing, dropshipping, YouTube marketing, and much more.

Not only will you learn how to earn some extra money online, but you'll understand how to support your primary venture, too. There are courses on growing your business with YouTube, social media management to better engage with customers, and deep dives into Google AdSense.

Of course, the main goal is to help you learn how to make extra money. In that vein, there are courses on how to make passive income online without any previous experience. You'll learn a variety of skills to support these ventures like Photoshop, content writing, video editing, and more. There's a complete course on starting an online T-shirt selling business, an introduction to private labelling and dropshipping products around the world, and a big focus on using affiliate marketing to earn money for every click you generate.

Start earning some extra money without doing a whole lot of extra work. Right now, The Online Passive Income in 2022 Bundle is on sale for just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.