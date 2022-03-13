S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Live updates: Paris says call with Putin was 'difficult'
Live updates: Abramovich superyacht spotted off Montenegro
Live updates: Zelenskyy says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
Albanian protesters blame government for price hikes
Live updates: Sweden official dismisses Russian NATO warning
Live updates: Russia pounds military range in Ukraine's west
S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Live updates: Paris says call with Putin was 'difficult'
Live updates: Abramovich superyacht spotted off Montenegro
Live updates: Zelenskyy says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
Albanian protesters blame government for price hikes
Live updates: Sweden official dismisses Russian NATO warning
Live updates: Russia pounds military range in Ukraine's west
S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Live updates: Paris says call with Putin was 'difficult'
Live updates: Abramovich superyacht spotted off Montenegro
Live updates: Zelenskyy says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
Albanian protesters blame government for price hikes
Live updates: Sweden official dismisses Russian NATO warning
Live updates: Russia pounds military range in Ukraine's west
S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Live updates: Paris says call with Putin was 'difficult'
Live updates: Abramovich superyacht spotted off Montenegro
Live updates: Zelenskyy says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
Albanian protesters blame government for price hikes
Live updates: Sweden official dismisses Russian NATO warning
Live updates: Russia pounds military range in Ukraine's west

Support Your Primary Business Venture with a Side Hustle

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Entrepreneur


The post-pandemic economy is raging, but with inflation running rampant, it can be difficult for small businesses to keep up. If you run a small business and are struggling with higher costs, it may be a good idea to try to open up additional income streams. Fortunately, the internet makes that easier than ever these days. To help yourself earn a little extra money without putting in a lot of extra work, check out The Online Passive Income in 2022 Bundle. It's on sale for just $19.99 (reg. $1,190). 

This bundle includes 11 courses from Educational Engineering (4.1/5 instructor rating), a leading team in online education with more than 13 years of experience. The comprehensive course load will teach you how to grow your wealth and diversify your income through a range of projects like affiliate marketing, dropshipping, YouTube marketing, and much more.

Not only will you learn how to earn some extra money online, but you'll understand how to support your primary venture, too. There are courses on growing your business with YouTube, social media management to better engage with customers, and deep dives into Google AdSense.

Of course, the main goal is to help you learn how to make extra money. In that vein, there are courses on how to make passive income online without any previous experience. You'll learn a variety of skills to support these ventures like Photoshop, content writing, video editing, and more. There's a complete course on starting an online T-shirt selling business, an introduction to private labelling and dropshipping products around the world, and a big focus on using affiliate marketing to earn money for every click you generate.

Start earning some extra money without doing a whole lot of extra work. Right now, The Online Passive Income in 2022 Bundle is on sale for just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.