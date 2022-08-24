Supporters of jailed ex-PM Najib rally for royal pardon

S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
The WORST National Security Threat To The USA Since The 1973 Arab Oil Embargo? (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
The WORST National Security Threat To The USA Since The 1973 Arab Oil Embargo? (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
The WORST National Security Threat To The USA Since The 1973 Arab Oil Embargo? (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.
S&P 500   4,128.73
DOW   32,909.59
QQQ   314.10
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
The WORST National Security Threat To The USA Since The 1973 Arab Oil Embargo? (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street a day after a big stumble
"The Most Critical Metal for Global Economies" (Ad)
As Amazon grows, so does its eye on consumers
Better Buy: DraftKing vs. Boyd Gaming Corp.

Supporters of jailed ex-PM Najib rally for royal pardon

Wed., August 24, 2022 | Eileen Ng, Associated Press


Supporters of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak shout slogans outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. They gathered to seek royal intervention just a day after Najib began a 12-year jail term, while opponents launched an online petition urging the monarch to deny clemency. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Supporters of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak rallied Wednesday outside the national palace to seek royal pardon just a day after he began a 12-year jail term, while opponents launched an online petition urging the monarch not to.

Najib, 69, was jailed Tuesday after losing the final appeal in a graft case linked to the massive looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund. His incarceration comes four years after his election ouster over the scandal and was celebrated by many citizens as justice served.

But Najib's supporters, echoing his words before he was whisked off to prison, say he wasn't fairly treated because the top court threw out his bid for a retrial on allegations of judicial bias, and repeatedly refused to delay the hearing to give his lawyers time to prepare.

Some 300 of Najib's supporters, mostly dressed in black, rallied briefly outside the national palace Wednesday under police watch. Several representatives later handed a memorandum seeking pardon for Najib to the palace.

Parliament House Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun reportedly said Wednesday that Najib must apply for a royal pardon within 14 days or lose his seat in Parliament. There was no word from Najib’s camp if he will seek a royal pardon.

Group representative Syed Mohammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz also urged Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is from Najib's United Malays National Organization, to push for a pardon.

Syed Mohamad said he was told by a palace official that King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah was concerned about the case as the monarch hails from Najib’s home state of Pahang and knows the politician well.

“If there is evidence of conflict of interest, then Najib should be freed immediately," Syed said.

Najib’s supporters were countered by an online petition launched Wednesday by electoral watchdog Bersih urging the king to let Najib serve his sentence as he has been given due process of a fair trial. More than 30,000 people have signed the petition so far, saying Najib “brought shame” to the country and should be an example to any leaders who think they can abuse their power.


Najib sought a retrial last week alleging the high court judge who convicted him in 2020 may have a conflict of interest due to his previous role at a bank that provided financial services to 1MDB but the top court rejected the request.

The Federal Court upheld Najib’s conviction and sentence, saying the appeal was without merit as the defense was “inherently inconsistent and incredible" and ordered him to begin his sentence immediately. Najib has been freed on bail pending his appeals before this.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates. Najib was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

A scion of one of Malaysia's most prominent political families, Najib's prison term cemented his stunning fall from grace. But his woes are far from over as he faces another four graft trials linked to the 1MDB debacle that also sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries.

Najib will be brought to court in handcuffs Thursday for the hearing of an ongoing trial on four charges of using his position to obtain 2.3 billion ringgit ($513 million) from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

His incarceration came despite the rebound of his UMNO party, which returned to power after defections caused the collapse of the reformist government that won 2018 general elections. He cannot run in general elections due in September 2023, unless he gets a royal pardon.

UMNO party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, formerly Najib's deputy and himself on trial for graft, vowed in a Facebook post Wednesday that the party will stand behind the former prime minister and “ensure he gets real justice and without any political intimidation."

UMNO has been split after the 2018 polls and Prime Minister Ismail, who is from an opposing camp, told local media before the verdict that he would not interfere in the court process.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.