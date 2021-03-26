Survey: Jump in German business optimism despite pandemic

The buildings of the banking district are seen during sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German businesses grew more optimistic in March, despite a growing number of coronavirus cases and a looming tightening of pandemic restrictions, according to a closely watched survey released Friday.
The Ifo institute's index of business sentiment rose to its highest rate since June 2019, as Europe's industrial motor whirred on largely unhurt by the damage that the pandemic has done to the wider economy.
The survey index climbed to 96.6 points from 92.7 points in February, the institute said.
The manufacturing sector saw optimism rise to levels last seen in November 2010, amid a hike in demand for industrial goods.
The services sector also made gains, with the exception of hospitality businesses that were still suffering from pandemic restrictions.
Optimism in the construction and retail sectors also grew. While small retailers continued to complain about weak business, bicycle sellers and florists expect continued brisk trade.
7 Post-Inauguration Stocks to Buy For Under $20
There’s a new occupant (officially) at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the stock market is doing its part to promote unity. The Dow shot to a record high on Inauguration Day. We don’t imagine the honeymoon will last long. However it serves as a reminder that investors are more interested in the “what” more than “what party” when it comes to the way it moves.
With that said, many investors are attempting to read the tea leaves of the nascent Biden administration. One of the challenges will be that many of the usual suspects such as the FAANG stocks remain popular, yet frighteningly expensive (in terms of share price).
Valuation is in the eye of the beholder. But some investors may be looking for low-priced stocks that can get them more bang for their buck. The good news is that there are many stocks that you can buy for under $20 that not only show impressive growth, but are leaning in to the macroeconomic issues that will be present during at least the early part of the Biden administration.
In this special presentation, we’re giving you seven of our picks for low-priced stocks you can buy for under $20 today. But take note, these stocks may easily be over $20 in the next few months.
View the "7 Post-Inauguration Stocks to Buy For Under $20".