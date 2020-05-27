Suspension rust problem forces Mitsubishi to recall vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Mitsubishi is recalling nearly 223,000 vehicles in Canada and cold-weather U.S. states because parts of the suspension can rust, detach and cause drivers to lose control.

In the U.S. the recall covers the 2008 to 2013 Outlander, the 2011 to 2016 Outlander Sport, the 2008 to 2010 Lancer and the 2010 Lancer Sportback.

Documents released Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say salt used to clear roads in the winter can cause a cross member to corrode. That can cause front control arms to fall off. Control arms let the wheels and tires travel up and down over bumps.

The documents don't say whether the problem has caused any crashes or injuries. Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Mitsubishi.

In the U.S. the recall includes vehicles sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and either replace the cross members or apply a sealant. The recall is to start July 14.

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.



MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.



Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".