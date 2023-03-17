S&P 500   3,943.36 (-0.43%)
DOW   32,005.90 (-0.75%)
QQQ   306.92 (+0.04%)
AAPL   155.49 (-0.23%)
MSFT   279.17 (+1.08%)
META   199.81 (-2.50%)
GOOGL   101.14 (+0.82%)
AMZN   100.19 (+0.15%)
TSLA   184.68 (+0.30%)
NVDA   261.31 (+2.31%)
NIO   8.58 (+0.94%)
BABA   82.81 (+0.72%)
AMD   97.97 (+1.42%)
T   18.26 (-0.71%)
F   11.62 (-1.69%)
MU   56.92 (+0.62%)
CGC   2.01 (-1.47%)
GE   90.31 (-1.80%)
DIS   93.66 (-0.67%)
AMC   4.22 (-3.87%)
PFE   40.56 (+0.47%)
PYPL   73.83 (-0.70%)
NFLX   309.42 (-0.21%)
SVB Financial Group, parent of Silicon Valley Bank seized by the US, files for bankruptcy protection

Fri., March 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — SVB Financial Group, parent of Silicon Valley Bank seized by the US, files for bankruptcy protection.

