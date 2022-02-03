S&P 500   4,589.38
DOW   35,629.33
QQQ   368.49
3 Robinhood Favs Worth Buying on the Dip
High-Yield, Deep-Value AbbVie Confirms Uptrend
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Knocks It Out Of The Park
Advanced Micro Devices Confirms Reversal With A Vee-Bottom 
CNN president resigns after relationship with co-worker
Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunge 22% on lower profits
Edmunds: 2022 Ford F-150 vs. 2022 Toyota Tundra
Sweden joins others in announcing end of virus restrictions

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


Sweden's Priime Minister Magdalena Andersson announces during a digital press conference that Sweden will lift nearly all Covid-19 restrictions on February 9th, in Stockholm, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Marko Säävälä/TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden on Thursday joined other European nations in saying it will remove coronavirus restrictions.

“It is time to open Sweden again,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, announcing the restrictions would be removed from Feb. 9.

Among the measures and recommendations that will be lifted, Sweden will allow people to return to restaurants with no limitation on how many people can be there, how much space there should be or opening hours. Requirements for vaccine certificates and wearing face masks on public transportation will also be removed, as well as the recommendation to limit social contacts.

On Tuesday, neighboring Denmark took the lead among European Union members by scrapping most restrictions. Hours later, Norway lifted its ban on serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and the cap on private gatherings of no more than 10 people.

“The pandemic is not over but has entered a totally new phase,” Andersson stressed.

Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren told the same news conference that authorities “will continue to be vigilant about how the pandemic will develop.”

The reason for the Swedish move is similar to that in Denmark: Although there is an increase in infection rates, it is not burdening hospitals. High vaccination rates are also making the situation look more hopeful. Andersson said 80% of all Swedes over the age of 50 have now received three vaccine doses.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


