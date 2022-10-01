Sweden: Right-wing party get 4 chairmanships in parliament

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines

Sweden: Right-wing party get 4 chairmanships in parliament

Sat., October 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

Supporters of the Sweden Democrats react on the results of the exit polls at the party's election watch at the Elite Hotel Marina Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. A right-wing populist party that received the second-most votes in Sweden’s general election last month landed the chairmanships of four parliamentary committees Saturday Oct. 1, 2022, and with it, the ability to wield more influence in mainstream Swedish politics. The positions to be held by lawmakers from the Sweden Democrats include chairing the Riksdag's justice, foreign affair, business affairs and labor market committees. (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency via AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A right-wing populist party that received the second-most votes in Sweden’s general election last month landed the chairmanships of four parliamentary committees Saturday and with it, the ability to wield more influence in mainstream Swedish politics.

The positions to be held by lawmakers from the Sweden Democrats include chairing the Riksdag's justice, foreign affair, business affairs and labor market committees.

“It is important for us, a milestone in the party’s history,” legislator Richard Jomshof, a Sweden Democrat who was tapped to be the next chairman of the justice committee, told Swedish public broadcaster SVT. “It is an expression of the fact that we are Sweden’s second largest party.”

In addition to the four chairperson posts, the party was allowed to name the vice-chairs of parliament's civil affairs, traffic, defense and tax committees.

Sweden Democrats, a nationalist and anti-immigration party with roots in the neo-Nazi movement, is part of right-wing bloc that won a narrow majority in the Riksdag in the Sept. 11 election.

Decisions on the posts were announced Friday in a joint statement from the four center-right parties that are in talks to form a coalition government. Sweden Democrats, which is one of the four, announced its nominees Saturday.

Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the center-right Moderates, the party that placed third, has been tasked with forming a government that is likely to have the Sweden Democrats as part of a governing coalition or at least the party's support in securing a majority in parliament.

Kristersson has until Oct. 12 to present results of his talks with parties to Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.