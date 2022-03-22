Sweden sparks ire of environmentalists with mining decision

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish government decided Tuesday to grant the exploitation of the Scandinavian country’s largest unexploited iron ore deposits to a Sweden-based company, sparking the ire of environmentalists.

“By saying yes to the mine, they say no to indigenous peoples’ rights, environment, climate and our common future,” said the Fridays for Future climate group that Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg helped create.

Thunberg herself wrote on Twitter that “Sweden pretends to be a leader for environment and human rights, but at home they violate indigenous rights and continue waging a war on nature.”

Swedish Business and Industry Minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson said Jokkmokk Iron Mines AB was granted a processing concession for Kallak but stressed there were a series of “far-reaching and unique” conditions. The aim, among other things, is to compensate the affected villages of the Sami ethnic group in Sweden’s Arctic region.

The decision came “despite the fact that all the concerned Sami villages have clearly said no,” the environmental group said on Twitter.

Kallak is northern Sweden 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the town of Jokkmokk, which sits just north of the Arctic Circle and houses the Sami parliament. The nomadic ethnic group live mostly modern lifestyles but still tend reindeer and some still wear their traditionally bright-colored national dress.

In a separate statement, Beowulf Mining PLC CEO Kurt Budge said its ambition “is to build the most sustainable mine possible.” Jokkmokk Iron Mines AB is the name of British company Beowulf Mining’s wholly owned Swedish subsidiary.

“The award of the concession is simply a long-awaited milestone on the development timeline and we are now looking forward to environmental permits,” he said.

For years, both the reindeer industry and the environmental movement worked to prevent Beowulf Mining’s plans to open a mine near Jokkmokk, Swedish broadcaster SVT said. The case has been tried by several different authorities and bodies — but in the end, the issue landed on the government’s plate. ___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.